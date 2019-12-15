My issues with Tesla's new truck

I would say the biggest offending design in the interior of the Cybertruck is the steering wheel, or lack thereof. As of now, the design for the Cybertruck’s steering wheel is closer to an airplane than a car. I can easily see this new steering wheel design being very problematic for drivers that use the entire steering wheel when driving, like in the popular hand-over-hand technique that I use myself. This change in steering wheel could be a difficult interruption of traditional driving methods that most, if not all, drivers use. This steering wheel design works on airplanes because the pilot does not need to turn the steering in multiple full rotations like a driver does in a car. In a car, it could even prove dangerous if there were only two places to grab onto the steering wheel when making a sharp turn or other maneuver that requires multiple full rotations of the wheel.

What is the intended purpose of this truck? It has 3 millimeter thick body panels and armored glass that Tesla claims are bulletproof up to 9 millimeter rounds. But why are these armored aspects necessary for a civilian truck? Each door is 60 pounds, a little ridiculous to open and close on a day-to-day basis. With all of this in mind, I don’t believe this truck was designed for traditional truck users. It was designed for people who are already fans of Tesla and want to stand out from other people with their new pentagon on wheels. By alienating actual truck users with this design, it goes against Tesla’s mission statement “to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.”

Now for the good news. One of the biggest things I believe the Cybertruck does right isn’t necessarily in the physical design of it, but the intention of it—to shake up the current norm of car design. I absolutely agree with Elon Musk that car design has stagnated and most modern cars are indistinguishable from each other; everything just blurs together. The Cybertruck is a great step forward and will hopefully influence other automobile companies to take risks with their car design. It received over 250,000 pre orders in only five days after its release, and I’m sure that number has increased even more by the time I am writing this.

Another part of current automotive design that the Cybertruck challenges is the traditional body-on-frame construction of cars and trucks specifically. This construction method is when a general frame of the car is made with the engine and wheels attached, and then all the body panels and interior are built separately and later laid on top of this frame. However, the Cybertruck uses a new method that combines the body and frame into a sort of exoskeleton. I am not entirely sure how I feel about exoskeleton cars like the Cybertruck. Although this method does allow for a car that is stronger overall, such strength is a double-edged sword. It may sound odd, but cars are designed to handle a crash and one of the key components of current crash protection are crumple zones that slow down the rapid deceleration that happens during a collision. I don’t know how strong the exoskeleton makes a car, but I can’t imagine it offers very much of a crumple zone in a crash, meaning all that force is going to go straight inside and then into the passengers.

The final part of the Cybertruck’s design that I want to talk about is something that I think is brilliant; the singular headlight across the front of the car. I have no idea why no other car has not done this before. LED technology has been around for almost 60 years now, and the current setup for headlights just doesn’t make sense anymore. Having two lights on either side gives two cones of light that results in uneven lighting of the road in front, which could be dangerous. With the Cybertruck’s singular headlight, the road is evenly and sufficiently lit up so the driver can see at night. It is so simple, yet so ingenious.

Even after writing this piece and being forced to watch more videos and reconsider my opinion multiple times, I still don’t like the Cybertruck’s design. I like that it challenges car design norms, but I feel that it is too challenging to be appealing or an effective design for today's world.