Gallery: Engineers dominate Ithaca Bombers

The high temperature might’ve been 39 degrees, but Rensselaer brought the heat against the Ithaca Bombers with a 38‒12 win on Saturday.

By the end of the first quarter, RPI was ahead 21‒0 with an interception by Blake Battle '22. Twenty six seconds before halftime, Joe Deptula '22 intercepted a pass by Ithaca’s quarterback Joe Germinerio, the second of the game by RPI. With only 26 seconds remaining in the first half Vinnie McDonald '21 brought the ball to the end zone with a 17‒yard pass by George Marinopoulos '21 with one second on the clock. The kick was good, giving RPI a 31‒0 lead against the Bombers at halftime.