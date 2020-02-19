Year of the Rat was worth the wait

The Chinese American Student Association held their Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday. I was there to take photos for The Polytechnic, but I had a blast. I had never been to anything like it before, and sure the food was subpar as it was American Chinese food catered by Sodexo, but the celebration featured a variety of performances from a dragon dance, to a performance on the guzheng—a traditional Chinese string instrument, even including a multitude of dance routines by the group Eighth Wonder. This year, the event was held at the Hilton Garden Inn because it was postponed, filling the banquet room with auspicious red decorations and ink drawings of rats, the Chinese zodiac for the 2020 year. I had a fantastic evening and highly recommend people check it out next time RPI celebrates the Lunar New Year.