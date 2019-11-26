Rensselaer Concert Choir delivers angelic performance

The Rensselaer Concert Choir gave a breathtaking performance in the Chapel + Cultural Center on Sunday night. The concert included pieces from composers that stretched across a timespan of almost five centuries—from the mid-sixteenth up to the mid-twentieth century. The performance blew me away with the harmony and sheer range of the choir’s voices. I absolutely recommend checking out their next concert on Tuesday, December 3 at the Experimental Media and Performing Arts Center.