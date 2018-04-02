CANDIDATE QUESTIONS

Senator candidate profile

Posted on April 2, 2018 in Editorial/Opinion by The Poly

If elected, what issues would you address, and how will this affect the campus or members of your class?

 

Advaith Narayan, Class of 2021 senator candidate

Much of what I have worked on as a senator so far has been in advocating for policy to maintain or improve student representation. Students have been losing their voice on this campus recently. I will continue to devote my time to continue to work to help the student body regain their voice.

As a freshman, I understand that there are problems with the Summer Arch program, so I will also continue work on improving the Summer Arch program. The current Freshman Class (Class of 2021) is required to participate in the Arch, so I will make sure to devote time in my term to improving this program as well. In my first term as a senator, I have been working to find ‘flaws’ in the program and trying to resolve the issues with the Student Life Committee and the Summer Arch Task Force, I will continue to work with these groups to ensure the Arch runs smoothly and as stress-free as possible.

 