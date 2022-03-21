Grand Marshal candidate profiles

What do you think are the incumbent Grand Marshal’s strengths and weaknesses? What would you do to improve upon them if you are elected?

Nicole Gramenides:

Cait Bennett is one of the most passionate people in student government. She is very goal oriented, and is very driven to achieve her goals. I have worked with her while I was on Senate, and really admire the accomplishments that she made. For example, Cait being able to expand the membership of the Facilities & Services Committee from ten to forty members truly represents how dedicated she was in her position as the chair. While being Grand Marshal, she oversaw the MSFC liaison position creation, which is a great first step to implementing that as a Senator position. Another one of her strengths is finding talented people to fill her cabinet. For example, the Community Relations chair, Talulah Patch, was a powerful force in better integrating RPI into the wider Troy community. The FSC chair, Alexander Patterson, oversaw a number of projects to improve services across campus including changes to the dining, COVID-19, and campus security policies. The Student Life Committee chair, Chaz Bernstein, also tackled mental health issues at RPI. In addition to being a strong talent scout, Cait was well suited to working with administrators, restoring a number of traditional norms to the Senate, including the review of the handbook and top level policy changes by the Senate.

Being passionate and having a good eye for talent has a price, however, as I feel that Bennett took on a lot of project work herself. While she is very determined to complete her goals, her lack of a participative leadership style hurt her in a number of ways. She has difficulty tempering her goals into an actionable plan, instead depending a lot on motions and presentations during meetings rather than actual action items. Her passion also is not enough to compensate for the way she handles discussions in Senate meetings, frequently calling valid points out of order and allowing unrelated and unnecessary points to stand. She also forces discussion into one hour meetings, which is not productive when considering the gravity of the issues going before the Senate. Her relationship with her student colleagues is transactional at best, with multiple instances of cooperation between herself and student leaders breaking down over her unwillingness to provide the flexibility the office of GM requires. In addition, her desire to have a good working relationship with administrators was admirable, but it forced her to accept unhelpful or even detrimental compromises with administrators.

If I am elected as the 157th Grand Marshal, there are a number of immediate changes that I would make to the Senate to course correct before the next President of RPI arrives in June. The limit on meeting length is inherently detrimental to discussions. Rather than a time limit, out of meeting communication and more targeted points of discussion can remedy the tendency for meetings to go longer than necessary. Motions have proven ineffective in a number of instances, Cait was right to limit their use, but her out right dismissal of motions and the heavy handed nature she used whenever one was recommended stifled any sort of unified voice the Senate may have had. Knowing when a motion is the right choice isn't an easy task, but rejecting most motions simply limits the ability of the Senate to function. Finally, I believe that the most important part of being Grand Marshal is communication, specifically in this instance, communicating with every member of the Senate, and offering a strong support system for when our time here at RPI inevitably gets difficult.

Cait Bennett:

As the current Grand Marshal, I have had both successes and failures during my term. I work hard to self-evaluate, and I take any feedback from my Senate, Cabinet, or constituents as a constructive method for improvement. Writing about my entire experience would take up far too much space, so I have chosen to highlight a few items.

I would say my greatest strength as Grand Marshal is my step-by-step approach— breaking down a large, overarching principles into small, achievable goals. Every Grand Marshal candidate I have seen believes in the principle of student representation and promises to fight for it. Without creating a step-by-step plan with achievable goals, the threat of burnout becomes more imminent for both the individual representative and for the student body as a whole. During my term, I approached the fight for more student representation by focusing in on a few specific goals: integrate students into the presidential selection process, integrate students into Student Life hiring processes, and bring back the Student Life Performance Plan review process. When someone asks me whether student representation is improving, I can now point them towards the progress we have made for a hopeful future.

One thing I struggled with this term was board operations. During this term, I found that organizational items tended to slip through the cracks, like adding people to email lists, sending out agendas, setting up meeting times, and regularly uploading meeting minutes. In order to overcome this, I had to delegate some organizational work. For example, my Vice Grand Marshal Sean Heffernan created a Senate Setup checklist and would remind me to create agendas weekly, and my Secretary Alexander Grant took over sending out agendas. However, some of these operational issues could be improved upon. In my next term, I would evaluate further opportunities to delegate work to my cabinet or other interested Senators. For example, I could ask my Vice GM to regularly check up on email list and drive participation, and I could ask my secretary to be responsible for uploading meeting minutes to the public Box. Additionally, I would have more structured meetings with my fellow officers of the Union to coordinate our long term directions.