Grand Marshal candidate profiles

Cait Bennett:

A leader should be approachable; students should feel comfortable reaching out to their leaders, and leaders should pave avenues for that approach. Office hours, social media, and meetings with representatives are all methods a leader can use to be as approachable as possible. A leader should be passionate, and should inspire passion within others. Leaders speak strongly about core issues, they engage new leadership, and they find the fires of passion within others and coax it out.

A leader should be optimistic. Too often do we see cynicism and nihilism rule the day, and the responsibility of a leader is to provide hope, even in the darkest of times. A leader should be steady and sure, but humble. They should not falter when faced with difficult issues, or allow unfair criticism to cause doubt in their minds. But, they should not be afraid to ask for help. After speaking to a true leader, you feel enthusiastic, optimistic, and confident about the future.

I know this because I’ve been surrounded by leaders from the moment I began my journey in the Senate. Former FSC Chair Nick Dybas handed me a book by Jane Jacobs during my first meeting, and I felt his passion. Former GM Meagan Lettko stood strong against the Peace Officer Bill, even while being hounded by administration to stand down. And when I speak to current GM Advaith Narayan, even in the most hopeless of situations, his confident optimism is contagious. I work hard to employ the strategies that I have taken from my experiences with others. I make sure my committee members feel comfortable telling me about their struggles, and created open forums for those who want to express their opinions. When project leads come to me feeling discouraged or overwhelmed, I enter with optimism and enhanced support. In short, I am a leader because I have learned from leaders before me.

The Grand Marshal and Senators are both strong advocacy roles, although the Grand Marshal often speaks about more high-level issues. The main difference in responsibility lies in organization. The Grand Marshal is a direction-setting role. Since they are responsible for organizing and delegating issues throughout the Senate, they are responsible for the overall direction in which the Senate moves. According to the Union Constitution, they are also the “chief spokesperson for the entire Union.” The Grand Marshal is the last defense for our entire Union. Their successes and mistakes, their priorities, and their ethos reflect on the entire student body, not an individual and not just one class. This is a truly awesome responsibility that must not be taken lightly.

Colleen Corrigan:

A leader is someone who is capable of setting aside their own opinion in order to better the situation for those that they lead. This leader should be open, reliable, and a good communicator. A leader is someone who, when needed, can take charge of a situation in order to attain a goal. However, a leader should also understand when to step back and guide others. This last part is what I believe truly makes a good leader. To be able to guide others and teach them how to lead for themselves is important in sustaining the long-held tradition of our student government.

The Grand Marshal differs from a senator because they are responsible for the “big picture” of the Senate, and the steps that are necessary to attain those goals. The Grand Marshal is also relied on to listen and relay the opinion of all students when conversing with various administrators.

I believe that I have the qualities of a leader. Throughout my time on the Senate, I have communicated with other members of the Senate as well as students in order to contribute to improving the campus. I believe that it is important to be present to fully understand situations and have followed through with that with my near-perfect attendance for Senate meetings. During my term as Vice Grand Marshal, I have advised and guided committee chairs and members in making decisions related to projects and running meetings, which I believe have helped to accomplish goals.