President of the Union candidate profile: Colleen Corrigan

COVID-19 hurt club membership and engagement. How do you plan to re-engage students with RPI’s community?

For many students, RPI is chosen for its ranking and rigorous programs, but many students stay at RPI for friends made and clubs joined. Without these organizations, more students would transfer out of RPI in search of a community. COVID-19 and restrictions have limited the club's ability to host events and other programming, but with the current vaccination and booster rates, I believe a return to normalcy is within our view. To re-engage students in RPI’s community, there are a few key factors that need to be improved: awareness of resources, recruitment, and recentralizing the Union as a hub.

The Union offers many resources, to both clubs and individuals, however many are unknown to students. Improving the financial workshop training that is required of club officers is one way to communicate this information more effectively. The Union website is also a centralized location for resources and other important information, but in its current state, it is outdated. If elected, I plan to work with the System Administrators to ensure that key information is provided in an easy-to-find manner.

As of right now, the Fall Activities Fair remains the major recruitment method used by many clubs. The Activities Fair, while not intentionally targeted towards freshmen, limits upperclassmen looking for new activities from attending. Marketing the Activities Fair in a way that better invites the entire student body is important and I hope to utilize the Marketing and Strategy committee in meeting these goals. I also am interested in bringing in external facilitators to hold sessions to improve recruitment practices so that club officers who are new to recruiting will benefit and be prepared for the activities fair or other events their club may hold.

Before COVID-19, the Union was a bustling location for students to study, attend meetings, and socialize with other students. With the restrictions placed, the Union’s hours of operation have been limited and students are choosing other locations to study. I want to recentralize the Union as the student hub so as to meet students’ needs and allow for it to be fully utilized. It is my goal that the traditional Union hours be brought back, which will encourage students to stay as late night studying is approved. Also, I want to work with the Business Operations Committee and Director of the Union to ensure that every square foot of the Union is being used for its best purpose in an aim to provide a better Union for students.