President of the Union candidate profile

Yaseen Mahmoud:

Short-term:

Work to improve club membership and retention following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aside from its effects on day-to-day life around the world, the pandemic has had countless, serious consequences on higher education. One outcome has been the pandemic’s effect on clubs: member retention is proving increasingly difficult over virtual platforms such as Webex and Zoom, and many clubs—especially clubs that focus heavily on in-person gatherings—are having issues recruiting new members. As President of the Union, my foremost goals will be to guide student clubs through the last months of the pandemic and to address recruitment and retention issues by working with club officers to create detailed marketing plans to increase campus awareness of their clubs. In the event that clubs fall below a safe number of members and may be unable to continue, I will work with the Club Operations Committee to create club transition documents detailing leadership structures and important information to prevent the loss of years of club leadership expertise.

Reinstate the Marketing and Strategy Committee.

Branding is a cornerstone of any successful marketing campaign, as it prevents poor design choices from detracting from the underlying message and encourages favorable views on whatever is being advertised. Since the Marketing and Strategy Committee was dissolved as an official Executive Board committee, poor branding has been evident in all aspects of Union marketing. The lack of a Union branding guide has contributed to this, leading to confusing color coordination, mismatched typography, and poor image quality. The reintroduction of the Marketing and Strategy Committee will help to create and implement strong guidelines that clubs can use to ensure the message they are trying to convey is received in a consistent and high-quality manner.

Improve health and safety standards and mental health support.

The current pandemic has highlighted the importance of mental and physical well-being. It has also highlighted RPI’s shortcomings, specifically with regard to subpar mental health support and poor access to first aid kits and other life-saving devices. I believe we should focus on addressing these deficiencies now, especially given that many of these issues occurred prior to the pandemic and will continue after its end.

During my tenure as vice chair of the Business Operations Committee, I worked to ensure the availability of AEDs, menstrual hygiene products, and bathroom door pull plates in the Union and other campus facilities. As President of the Union, I will ensure that Union facilities continue to improve and that they meet or exceed guidelines set forth by the American College Health Association, the New York State Department of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition to this, I will work with the Grand Marshal, Student Health Center staff, and other stakeholders to improve upon our current mental health support systems on campus.

Long-term:

Hold student leaders and campus administrators accountable for their actions

Accountability is the single most important foundation of any successful leadership structure. At RPI, a lack of accountability has allowed for decisions made by student government and campus administrators alike to avoid proper vetting and has created an environment in which students feel underrepresented. I believe that pushing student leaders and campus administrators to take responsibility for their actions will improve accountability, and this will create an environment in which students are encouraged to voice their concerns.

Work to restore the Union’s self-governance

The Union has been the heart of RPI since its founding in 1890. In that time, it served to prepare students for their future careers and allowed students a means through which they could help support their fellow classmates in pursuing their passions. Since the early 2000s, Shirley Ann Jackson’s administration has dissolved the Union’s self-governance, slowly but meticulously stripping away what made our Union special. Now the damage has been done, and the Union is a shell of what it used to be.

As President of the Union, I will work to restore our Union to its past glory by improving student awareness of the issue, demanding administrators restore the students’ rightful power, and pushing to include Renew Rensselaer—an alumni group centered around campus reform—in applicable Union discussions.

Improve communication between student government and the student body.

Communication issues have unfortunately been commonplace between student government and the student body and between student government and campus administrators. These communication issues have prevented students from being informed on important issues and have allowed administrators to make last-minute decisions that affect a majority of students without fear of pushback. As President of the Union, I will schedule weekly meetings with a roster of campus administrators to track upcoming administrative decisions, and I will send out monthly emails to the student body to keep them apprised of ongoing events. In addition to this, I will do everything in my power to ensure that campus administrators are not able to make sweeping decisions without proper notice. If they do, I will make sure these decisions are quickly revealed to the student body and, if harmful to students, lead the push to get them reversed or resolved.