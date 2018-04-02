Grand Marshal candidate profiles

What makes you the best fit to lead the student body?

Nancy Bush

I am someone who believes that one person can make a difference. I have also been able to see that first hand on the Rensselaer campus. Since becoming a Class of 2019 senator my freshman year I have sat on and/or been on seven committees (Business operations of the E-Board included) and am always so proud of the way our students turn their passions into reality. This semester alone I have worked with a student who has a mission to bring larger scale composting to campus and my committee helped to draft a proposal to the Administrative division in order to make it a reality. They have put so much work in personally to help their peers be introduced to an amazing service and I believe that that is what student government is all about.

I am best fit to lead the student body, and am therefore running for Grand Marshal because I understand that it is the passion of students who drive our progress, yet I am very aware of the issues facing students and the divide between our student government and the general student body population. I am apart of many groups on campus that are uninformed on what we have been up to or who have concerns, but do not know that they can do something about them. As the Facilities and Services Chairwoman I have tried to recruit people for my committee that may not otherwise have joined student government in order to inform a larger population on our processes and progress that is being made constantly by students on this campus. From this effort I have been able to cultivate a committee of 16 students (at any given time) who have accomplished an impressive list of projects over two semesters and many of them were brand new to Student Government.

I also understand that with the rigor of the coursework here at Rensselaer, most students have trouble fitting time into their schedules to seek out student government intervention or insight. I believe that the Senate has been doing a great job this year to close that gap by revamping the Student Government Communications Committee, which has done an amazing job of informing the student body. I believe we can go even further by continuing to fine tune the livestreaming of our meetings and by editing the content into smaller “highlight” videos for students who want to know the important motions discussed in the meetings, but who don’t have a whole hour or two to watch the live stream in full. I believe all of these qualities will lead me to be a successful leader of the student body.

The Moose DiBiasio

I feel that I embody the relaxed approach that the average student takes with regards to student government. I am really only here to have a good time, and to make sure that the other students have fun during this election season. That said, should I be elected as Grand Marshal, I will do my best to bring the feelings of the students to the administration, and advocate for the change that the students want. Considering the fact that I have been running my campaign dressed up as a moose, I think that it is clearly evident that I have no problem taking radical stances and telling it like it is. While I think that very few people might take me seriously, I am in fact very serious about some of my policies, and I think that I could right some of the wrongs that the administration has committed against the students.

Stef Warner

I am running to be your next Grand Marshal because I wholeheartedly believe that I am the best fit to lead the student body based on three major tenets. As a student in the School of Architecture who holds several student government positions, good time management is an invaluable and necessary skill. I have been able to properly manage my school work and student government involvement and I am confident that I will be able to use this same skill to manage each meeting and event that is required of the Grand Marshal.

In addition to time management, I believe that my passion for working and helping the student body proves my fitness to lead. As both an Independent Senator and Chairwoman of the Student Government Communications Committee, I have had the pleasure of connecting directly with members of the student body through face to face interaction as well as indirectly through the many outreach projects run through the committee. As Grand Marshal, I will be able to use these same techniques to stay in constant connection with the student body.

Finally, I believe that the professionalism I present during Senate GBMs, committee meetings, meetings with administrators, and everyday interactions with my peers makes me the best fit to lead the student body. I always handle issues that arise with a level head, speak to others respectfully, and never hold grudges when I have a differing opinion with a peer – all important actions when serving in the role of Grand Marshal.

What qualifies you to hold the position of Grand Marshal?

Nancy Bush

I have held a Student government position for the three years that I have been at Rensselaer. Beginning as a Class of 2019 Senator my freshman year, I have also become very active in my Class Council and a few E-Board operations as well, widening my scope within Student Government. As a freshman I served on the Student Life and Facilities and Services Committees. I became a larger player in the plan to bring water bottle stations to campus, selling over 100 water bottles for the fundraiser to various greek houses and clubs on campus. As a sophomore, I remained a member of my two previous committees, but then expanded my efforts to join the Rules and Elections, Business Operations, and Community Relations committees. While this was a definite increase in membership from my previous year as a Senator, I enjoyed being a part of so many amazing projects that were diverse and exciting across the spectrum of these project groups. By joining the Rules and Elections committee, I was able to understand the immense task of editing and approving the GM Week and Freshman Handbooks as well as running elections and keeping track of violations as they occurred. I was able to catch a glimpse of the Community Relations Committee and the great ideas they were forming in their first full year as a committee since being reinstated and was able to work on a food truck project that would have been able to connect Troy with the students at Rensselaer. The committee that gave me the most insight however was the Business Operations Committee. Although senators are not required to join E-Board Committees or even keep up with their projects, I believe that they should. I learned an incredible amount surrounding the Union facilities and how a committee of my peers manages every vendor and physical entity the Union has to offer. This perspective helped me when creating my own project ideas and goals as I now had a deeper understanding of how the other side thinks.

Currently, as a junior, I have concentrated myself as the Facilities and Services Committee Chairperson. We have expanded the membership from five students to a consistent 14-20 members who have been working in four subcommittee groups for the past two semesters. The dedicated students working with me have accomplished some amazing work including creating an extremely effective campus safety report or “Light Walk Report” that was used to fix lights and other areas of issue on campus, creating a report on underutilized study spaces on campus and how to maximize student study areas, writing a comprehensive composting proposal for campus food areas, successfully creating a WeRGold campaign to expand water bottle filling stations on campus to include popular freshman dorms, working with transportation services to reroute the unfavored bus schedules and worked with public safety on becoming more approachable in the forms of creating social media and holding biannual student-officer events. I believe that both my tenure within the Student Government and the large scope with which I have experienced it has given me the experience to become an effective Grand Marshal.

The Moose DiBiasio

I will be honest here, if you are looking for student government experience at RPI, I have none. That said, I try to view my lack of experience as an asset. I view myself as a sort of anti-establishment candidate, ready to take up the issues that some people in student government have been ignoring. I also think that I will be more approachable than some past GMs.

Stef Warner

Over the past year, I have served the student body as the Chairwoman of the Student Government Communications Committee as well as an Independent Senator. In this role, it has been my duty to connect the student government with the student body. The committee has seen a revitalization this year in achieving participation from all bodies of student government, regularly updating the students on projects and progress, and obtaining extensive feedback from the students on their interests and concerns. The committee has also grown in membership substantially with passionate students volunteering to participate. Through this responsibility, I have learned what students care most about and want to see their student government pursue for their benefit. Outside of the Student Senate, I serve as secretary and director of public relations for the Class of 2018 Council, and I have worked with the Undergraduate President and the Grand Marshal to develop the Senate-Undergraduate Council Liaison role to keep both bodies informed of activities and developments.

Contrary to popular belief, not all architecture students live in the Greene Building! Outside of student government, I am proud to be involved in a range of activities across campus. I earned a position on the RPI Softball Team as an infielder and catcher, traveling, training and practicing with a team of dedicated and passionate women. I served as secretary for the Architecture Athlete Mentoring Program. I also served as president for the RPI chapter of the American Institute of Architecture Students. I have even served as an employee in the Union, working as a photographer to capture events and activities for club, marketing, social media, and historical use.

Name three short-term goals (within your term of office) and three long-term goals (beyond your term of office) that you have for the Student Senate.

Nancy Bush

One short term goal that I have for the Senate if elected is to promote more student diversity and involvement. One way to achieve this is by outreach done by the Student Communications Committee. The committee has recently become one of the more successful committees compared to what it had accomplished in the past and I hope to push their sphere even further. By reaching out to student groups on campus who are underrepresented in the Student Government and educating on the many different ways students can participate, we can create a more well rounded Senate. Another short term goal is to increase more general student membership and interaction with committees. Some committees in the past have struggled with low attendance and have dealt with the issue of only having Senators serve on that committee. I want to see more than that, hopefully in all committees, but in the short term just an increase from where the attendance has been. By engaging more of the general student body population we will have not only have more students to complete projects, but more students passionate about the project ideas that they bring to our committees. A third short term goal that I have if elected is to create a working relationship with administration in two capacities: one on small projects and one on more controversial matters. I believe that we have achieved that in some capacity over the course of the the current Senate tenure, but I would like to see it improved. In order to do this I plan to have the cabinet set up monthly or bimonthly meetings with administrators that they plan to work with throughout the year to create a free flow of project ideas to have an effective and efficient pathway for communication between students and administration.

One long term goal that I have for the Senate if elected is to improve the communications between Student Government bodies and their ability to work together on issues that their constituents find important. You may have noticed that I have mentioned communication multiple times not only throughout my campaign, but also within this response. This is because I believe that we have extremely capable students within our leadership, but a history of poor communication that has been passed down from former government terms. Internally this year on the Senate, we looked at how we could improve ourselves through the Internal Reforms Committee and have become more effective than I have ever seen in my past three years as a Senator. I hope to be able to use those methods in regards to how the Senate communicates with other bodies as well. Another long term goal is the renewed Senate approval right of the Rensselaer Student Handbook of Rights and Responsibilities. In my platform on NBforGM.com, I mention a brief history of what happened in regards to the loss of the Senate approval vote and while that has been questioned by some administrators it is true. The Senate used to approve the handbook and I will work to continue the process to get it back. A last long term goal is to create a clear outline of a Union hiring process between the Executive Board and Administration regarding the hiring of a Director of the Union. This conversation arose during the Senate’s discussion with Dean Apgar regarding possible constitutional amendments. The goal is to create a language that is vague enough to stand on its own in a constitution and span the test of time while also removing the ambiguity as the whether or not students should be included in the process and/or have an approval vote through the Executive Board. It was decided to move the conversation to a later Senate and I plan to continue them under the next if elected or not.

The Moose DiBiasio

Short Term:

Fix the Good Samaritan Policy and Registered Party Policy: As it currently stands, the Registered Party Policy and Good Samaritan Policy make campus less safe than it was a few years ago. The Good Samaritan Policy was recently changed so that it no longer protects organizations such as greek houses. This policy had previously been used to encourage greeks and other organizations to call ambulances if they feel the need without fearing severe repercussions. With the new policy, no such protections exist. This has the potential to dissuade various party hosts from calling an ambulance when somebody could be in serious trouble. Additionally, the Registered Party Policy has been drastically changed in the past few years. The current policy states that all guests to registered parties must bring their own drinks which are to be handed over to a third party bartender, who is to disperse them back to the guests at a rate not exceeding one drink per hour. Additionally, hosts are not allowed to transport any intoxicated people to or from their premises (ie sober drivers are not allowed). These policies are clearly unenforceable and, in the case of the ban on sober drivers, incredibly dangerous. These policies have led to the disappearance of registered parties in favor of unregistered house parties, where there are no sober monitors or sober drivers. Consequently, the risk of alchohol related incidents is much greater now than it was under the old policies. Students previously felt generally safe while attending parties, I would like to bring that safety back.

Allow greeks to live in their greek houses during summer arch: The greek are currently not going to be able to live in their greek house during their summer arch semester. This is ridiculous because according to the greek-commons agreement, the greek houses are basically treated as residence halls. This move is a clear cash grab by the administration, and an attempt by them to weaken our greak community. I think that the student government should not sit idly by while this happens, but should aggressively advocate for greek rights.

Exceptions for School of Science Students for Summer Arch: As a student in the School of Science, I think that summer arch has the potential to derail a lot majors. For many students in physics, biology, chemistry, etc. who plan on going to graduate school the summer is usually the main time where they will get research experience outside of RPI, typically through an REU grant via the NSF or something similar. The fact of the matter is that there are basically no research positions open during the regular school year for undergrads in the summer arch program. For anybody trying to go onto get a PhD, this can be a very frustrating experience because they are forced to lose a summer of outside research for basically nothing in return. While I think that Summer Arch is a terrible idea in general; I especially want to advocate for easier exceptions to the students that it hurts the most.

Long Term:

Have continued cost of living adjustments for graduate students: As recently as a few years ago our graduate students qualified for Medicaid. I would like the student government to be more active in protecting our graduate students in general and making sure that they are paid a fair wage.

Save the union: Hopefully, we can eventually regain ultimate control of the student union and not have to be in fear of Shirley seizing power more than she already has. This can possibly be accomplished some day through a combination of discussion, advocacy, and protests.

Get RPI students to be more active: One of the reasons that Shirley was able to seize power from the student union was the unfortunate fact that most students simply do not care. While I disagree with the causes of many student protests at other universities over trivial issues, I think that the students of RPI have something worth fighting for in the student union and could employ some protest tactics used at other universities. Over time, I think the culture of the university can change to the point where the administration cannot simply treat the students and faculty like pushovers.

Stef Warner

In the short-term, I aim to establish an equal distribution of opportunities for Student Government positions by ensuring applications for positions are more readily available and reach a larger demographic of students. Additionally, I will build upon past efforts and collaborate with the Registrar to finalize the implementation of preferred names across campus by the conclusion of the fall semester. Finally, I hope to advocate for the rollback of the off-campus jurisdiction policy in the Handbook to remove unnecessary oversight over matters not pertaining to the Institute campus or student life and to pursue the removal of mandatory minimum sanctions from the Handbook to allow for appeal boards the ability to make judgments on a case-by-case basis instead of being bound to a bare minimum judgment.

In the long-term, my top priority as Grand Marshal will be advocating for the restoration of our student-run Union. This will need to be a unified effort from the Grand Marshal and the President of the Union. I hope to pursue the hiring of a new Director of the Union by following a proper process, including the approval of the Executive Board. I also hope to pursue the reinstatement of the rights provided by the Rensselaer Union Constitution f or a student-run Union to be possible. Another goal I will work towards relates to the opioid epidemic sadly affecting our region; for this, I hope to advocate and collaborate with the Institute, city, and state officials on the creation of drug and alcohol amnesty policies for students who proactively seek out rehabilitation and recovery resources. Finally, I will advocate for the addition of positions on the Board of Trustees for recent alumni to provide the Board with different perspectives on the campus in recent years.

For other goals I plan to pursue, my platform can be found at StefForGM.com!

In your own words, what do you feel are the roles of the Grand Marshal and the Senate?

Nancy Bush

To put it simply, the Senate is a bridge between students, faculty and administrators. They are the collection of elected students that work for and with their constituents to ensure that the voices of the student body are heard on an academic and administrative level. Because they are a body of elected officials, the Senate has the unique ability to pass motions which can be seen as being the belief of the majority of the student body on the Rensselaer campus. No other body has the ability to do so, making them a special group of officials within Student Government. This is also why it is imperative that they frequently listen and reach out to their constituents to ensure that they are valuing the opinions of those who are passionate about issues and change on campus.

The Grand Marshal is the face of that group of students, making the position equally unique. They have the incredible task of being the voice for the entire student body, both undergraduates and graduates. This is why they must be able to create good working relationships with the students on campus, the entire administration and the faculty. Due to the daunting nature of the job, the Grand Marshal must be someone who is sure of themselves and able to communicate effectively with others. They should also be a friendly face who all members of the community can reach out to about anything, the good and the bad.

The Moose DiBiasio

The job of the GM and the Senate is to advocate for the student rights and to act as liaisons between the administration and the student body.

Stef Warner

The role of the Grand Marshal is to lead the Student Senate, which is the representative and legislative body of Student Government. In this facet of the role of Grand Marshal, the GM must work with and assist the members of the senate, including senators and committee chairs, in projects and initiatives. The Student Senate is responsible for representing the interests of the student body through projects to improve aspects of campus life, addressing student rights policies, and to put legislation into action. As a collective, the Student Senate represents every, and all members of the Union; their concerns, their safety, and their experience here at RPI.

To elaborate on the role of the Grand Marshal; the GM represents the student body as the chief representative of the Union. This responsibility not only extends to the student – senate relationship, but alto the administration – senate relationship. The Grand Marshal must speak on behalf of the entirety of the student body, so it is vital that the GM keeps consistent and thorough communication open with the students, faculty, and the administration.

What do you think are the incumbent Grand Marshal’s strengths and weaknesses? What would you do to improve upon them if you are elected?

Nancy Bush

I believe that the past Grand Marshal has the ability to able to create a passionate Student Government member out of anybody. They are able to advocate for and educate students on the inner workings of Student Government and usually convince them that they would enjoy their time within it. I believe that that quality attributed to the success of many of the Senate committees this year as students were passionate and excited to be working on the ideas that they presented. I have always admired that quality of the past Grand Marshal and I hope to be able to build upon the great foundation that they are leaving behind from the 48th Student Senate.

One weakness that the past GM had was that they were sometimes unable to remove themselves from important conversations brought to the Senate floor. For example, at one point this year the Grand Marshal stepped aside from leading the meeting during a discussion of a motion so that they would be able to voice their opinion on the floor. While I respect that that was their right to do so, I believe that the action was merely a way to sidestep the expectations of their position in order to have their opinions expressed. As a Grand Marshal, even during contentious motions within the Senate, I believe one should be able to stay calm and understanding of the discussions that their Senate is engaging in. Although I have listed this as a fault, I believe that this can be attached to the immense passion that they had for Student Government as a whole. In some situations there are just better ways to express those passions.

The Moose DiBiasio

Considering the fact that the current GM is actively pursuing a J-Board case against me, my opinion of him is not particularly high. If elected as GM, I would absolutely not interfere in any elections and would allow the elections committee to do their job and allow them to pursue any sanctions if they so desire. Additionally, I would be much more active in my support of the Save the Union movement than our current GM.

Stef Warner

The incumbent Grand Marshal has several qualities that make him an effective leader. Justin has time and again been firm when working with the administration as he speaks and acts on behalf of the student body when it comes to controversial matters such as the administration’s oversteps with the beloved student-run Union and the concerning treatment of student rights, particularly with regards to free speech.

While I believe Justin has done an admirable job as Grand Marshal, one of his more notable weaknesses is that at times, he lets the stress of the position get to him. This visibly takes an emotional toll and makes it more difficult to approach a situation, should this be the case. Having had the opportunity to observe Justin closely this past year, I definitely learned from his strengths and will capitalize on the strong position into which he’s rebuilt the office of Grand Marshal, not only remaining hyper-vigilant of the current state of affairs and maintaining any ground students have gained, but aiming to make strides of my own to protect student rights, foster communication with the administration, and restore the Union to its former student-run status. Additionally, understanding how stressful the position of Grand Marshal can be at times, I hope to minimize activities outside of daily life, school, and student government so as to lessen the stress I experience to make me a more productive representative. As my platform of inclusivity suggests, I plan to involve other students in student government and will always be willing to listen to advice on how I may improve, and I will do my best to delegate wherever appropriate, as I want to empower others to help bring about the change we want to see at RPI. I expect all of these things will help me cope with the stresses of the office.

What does the student-senator relationship look like? What should it look like?

Nancy Bush

The current Student-Senator relationship looks like a small group of students on campus coming to their Senators with issues and project ideas. Their Senator then does all that they can to help that student by either encouraging them to join a committee or working with the Grand Marshal to create a solution or plan. I believe that that is what that relationship should look like, but I would like the group of students who do engage to be much, much larger. When students do engage with the Senate, they are usually introduced to a new environment where they can address their concerns with those who are best equipped to help them, and if they aren’t, who can make a plan of action for the future. On the other side, Senators should be frequently polling and engaging with their constituents to ensure that they know they are a resource in that capacity. While the Senate survey and other means of feedback have improved under this past Senate, I would like to further encourage Senators to ask and engage more with their respective constituents to ensure that we are doing all that we can for the student body.

The Moose DiBiasio

The senators should generally be advocates for students and willing to listen to their concerns. The senators should try to remedy student concerns to the best of their ability. I believe that this is the relationship at the moment and that it should continue to be like this.

Stef Warner

I believe that the student-senator relationship has improved steadily over the last year. Prior to this year, interactions between the student body and the senators often were infrequent, with the exception of the few surveys sent out each year to solicit student feedback. The Student Government Communications Committee has expanded means of communication, both on the receiving and the sending end.

That said, I believe that this trend toward better communication needs to continue, and grow from what it is now. I also believe that all members of the Student Senate and Senate committees should be reaching out for feedback as frequently as possible, while also opening an easy means of communication for students to give unsolicited feedback and voice concerns.

What does the senator-administration relationship look like? What should it look like?

Nancy Bush

The current Senate-Administrative relationship is much stronger today than it has been in the past. The Administration has been reaching out to the Senate more frequently regarding larger issues facing campus and the Senate has been meeting more frequently with both top and lower tiered administrators in order to accomplish their project plans and turn them into a reality for students. This can also been seen through the number of Administrators that the Senate has invited to their meetings to conduct conversations surrounding campus initiatives and student concerns. There has been more value on respect and commitment from both parties and I believe that has created a positive environment for the future. The Senate-Administrative relationship should look this way. It should be about mutual respect and effective communication so as to advocate the most efficiently for the student body. When that respect deteriorates, so does the willingness to work through more controversial issues together and eventually a lack of willingness to work together at all.

The Moose DiBiasio

Currently, the senator-administration relationship is fairly adversarial. However, this reflects the dealing of most groups with the administration; faculty, students, and alumni for example. In the future the relationship should be more cooperative, but I do not see that happening any time soon.

Stef Warner

Unfortunately, the senator-administration relationship appears to have stagnated. At this point, the relationship is civil, but at times, uncomfortable. More bluntly, the students have lost trust in the administrators. Students continue attempts to communicate openly and honestly with the administration, but few of these efforts have been fruitful. In order to improve this, basic collegiate values like truthful dialog must be restored. However, genuine attempts continue to be made on the part of students. There was an effort by the current Student Senate to connect committee chairs with their respective administrator counterpart. This relationship needs to improve in order to progress the Institute forward as a whole. Much of the time, it seems the administration lacks accountability for their words and actions. As Senators, we are accountable to the student body. If we don’t act in their interest, our constituents can recall or replace us in the next elections cycle.

An ideal senator-administration relationship would involve frequent, genuine, and honest communication regardless of the situations and discussions that occur. This is not something that exists at RPI presently.

How would you handle a crisis involving the student body, like the issues surrounding the hiring of an executive director of student activities, if such an issue arose during your term?

Nancy Bush

If such a crisis surrounding the Union arose during my term, I would immediately get in touch with the Administrators connected to such event and attempt to both explain the issues seen from the student perspective, but also discuss from their perspective as to from where this idea or action arose from. After that, or if the Administrators did not respond within a timely manner, I would reach out to students to explain the situation in full to ensure that they were informed. Depending on the severity of the offense, I may include my opinion on the issue, but would generally rather have students make a decision for themselves. I would also ask that any students who have further concerns or questions to please reach out to me. I would be as available as possible for the student body by being in my office when I did not have class or other commitments so that any and all students with an opinion on the matter would have their opportunity to discuss them with me. If the Administrators pushed back against student issues facing the concerns, I would continue the conversation with them and also begin to consider entertaining an official motion of the Senate, giving a stance on behalf of the student body regarding the matter.

The Moose DiBiasio

I would immediately call for a senate meeting to pass a resolution opposing any such aggressive acts by the administration. I would also to rally the students so that they know what is happening and why they should be concerned about it. I would be open to talks with the administration, however given recent circumstances I doubt that they would be to receptive.

Stef Warner

Regardless of the crisis, I would approach it with a level head and the student body’s interests and concerns would always be my top priority. I believe it is much more important to fully understand the situation at hand than to immediately act. In the case of the executive director of student activities, I believe the greatest fault of student government was inaction when the issue came to light. In the first 24 hours, my initial actions would be learning as much as possible about the issue, gathering student opinion, and consulting with other members of student government, trusted faculty, and former Grand Marshals to develop a plan of action. I would then strive to keep the community informed and work to effectively communicate concerns to the appropriate, involved parties.

What qualities should a leader have? How does the Grand Marshal differ from a senator? How are you a leader?

Nancy Bush

A leader should be kind, approachable, fair, knowledgeable, available, honest and when need be, direct. A leader should be well rounded in these respects and be able to know what a situation calls for as they are handling them. The Grand Marshal differs from a Senator in the way that they should be able to not only exemplify those qualities, but teach them to others. They should be able to lead by example and encourage all students to be the change that they want to see on the Rensselaer campus. As a non-voting member, the Grand Marshal should be able to lead fairly and without judgment in order to lead their Senate, but not constantly turn the conversation towards their own beliefs.

I believe that my many involvements on campus as a Senator, Ultimate Frisbee Club Captain, i-Persist Mentor, Committee Chairperson within my Class Council and a few others have given me the tools to be a leader. Each of these experiences are very different in terms of leadership qualities that they must possess, which I believe has given me a more well rounded ability to lead. I always aim to be approachable, fair, available and kind. But I am also not afraid to be direct. Throughout my tenure as a Senator I have polished my fault of sometimes being “too honest” to being honest and respectable. I also am constantly trying to improve myself and will never stop working on bettering myself as not only a leader, but as a human being. That is why I believe I am a leader fit to lead as Grand Marshal of the Union.

The Moose DiBiasio

A leader should be bold, ready to act, and not afraid to make his voice heard. The GM must be somewhat more assertive than the senators in their dealing with the administration.

Stef Warner

Leadership is not a role that is given or received, it is the unspoken recognition of diligence. To be a leader, you need to motivate others to follow. During my time at RPI, I have worked to demonstrate leadership in all areas of my involvement, and I have no intention of changing this regardless of the election’s outcome.

Perhaps the greatest duty bestowed upon the Grand Marshal is the responsibility to speak on behalf of the entire student body. This cannot be taken lightly, and a Grand Marshal must not only understand the opinions and beliefs of their constituents, but effectively convey such opinions and beliefs.