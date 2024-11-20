Engineers trample Garnet Chargers for Dutchman Shoes
The Engineers and the Garnet Chargers hold what is New York’s longest-running football rivalry, and the competition for the Dutchman Shoes trophy sits at the center of it. Together, RPI and Union College hold the longest feud in the state when it comes to the gridiron, something that both pits the schools against each other and unites them. “This is such a unique rivalry,” said new Union coach Jon Drach in a press conference last Wednesday. “It is something that sets these two institutions apart from a lot of other places.” Rensselaer head coach Ralph Isernia added, “When you have a chance to play a rivalry game like this—the Shoes game—that’s one that sticks with you.”
In the fall of 2023, Union claimed a 13-7 victory over Rensselaer and claimed the Shoes for themselves. Now, back on their home field, the Engineers were itching to reclaim them, especially since the game also served as Senior Day for the graduating players. Triumphantly, and despite multiple players out due to injury—including starter quarterback and senior Jake Kazanowsky—the Engineers rallied to reclaim the ruby slippers.
The game started out with a first-quarter stalemate as both teams struggled to find a way to maintain their momentum. Only one drive of the five in the quarter ended with a scoring attempt, which was a field goal for Rensselaer that ended up being no good. While the Engineer defensive team held strong, with one 13-yard sack from linebacker Anthony D’Agostino, the first points of the game came from a Union touchdown at the beginning of the second quarter. A 67-yard pass to Charger Gil Rivera left him free and clear to cover the final 25-yard stretch and bring the score to 7-0 in Union’s favor.
Despite facing a deficit, Rensselaer battled back and shut down the Garnet Chargers while scoring three touchdowns and a field goal of their own. Sean Kelly and Kayden White led the Engineers in receiving and rushing, with 120 rushing yards for White and 149 receiving yards for Kelly. White also scored two of the three touchdowns for the Engineers, with the first following a beautiful 41-yard pass to Kelly through two Union defenders.
With Kazanowsky out for the game, Anthony DeMatteo was the starting and only quarterback trusted to earn a victory in Rensselaer’s most important game of the season. “RPI football is next man up,” said White. “When one person goes down, [it’s the] next man up, [and] we put full trust in that person.” He led a formidable offense, throwing 241 passing yards and netting the Engineers their first touchdown of the game with a slick pass to Shane Allison in the corner of the end zone. The play was set up by another nice pass for 29 yards to Paisley Nickelson just outside the Union 10-yard line. Occasionally, during the game, he could be seen going over to the sidelines to talk with Kazanowsky. “Jake is a phenomenal guy, and he knows football really well”, DeMatteo remarked when asked about his relationship with the senior quarterback. “He has been an asset to this program beyond belief.”
Engineer defense also stepped up during this game to shut out the Garnet Chargers after the second quarter. Mark Lapioli posted a team-high nine tackles in the game, and Anthony D’Agostino took down eight Chargers. Both Lapioli and D’Agostino sacked Flanagan during the game, with Lapioli forcing a fumble retrieved by the Engineers. D’Agostino also got the only interception of the game, returning a pass from the Union quarterback Patch Flanagan to their 27-yard line. The true test of the Engineer’s defense, however, came in the second quarter. After a missed snap to DeMatteo and a seven-yard punt, Rensselaer successfully fought back a Union drive that started from their own 11-yard line. Forcing two incomplete touchdown passes and a missed field goal, the Engineers were able to gain possession and trudge their way back up the field, turning an opportunity for a Union touchdown into a Rensselaer field goal. The shutout eventually let the Engineers claim a 24-7 victory over Union, along with the Dutchman Shoes trophy.
The Engineers finish their season at an even record of 5-5, claiming both the Dutchman Shoes Trophy and the Transit Trophy for the 2024 season. As DeMatteo said, “it means the world for our seniors.” The box score for the game can be found here.