Engineers trample Garnet Chargers for Dutchman Shoes

With Kazanowsky out for the game, Anthony DeMatteo was the starting and only quarterback trusted to earn a victory in Rensselaer’s most important game of the season. “RPI football is next man up,” said White. “When one person goes down, [it’s the] next man up, [and] we put full trust in that person.” He led a formidable offense, throwing 241 passing yards and netting the Engineers their first touchdown of the game with a slick pass to Shane Allison in the corner of the end zone. The play was set up by another nice pass for 29 yards to Paisley Nickelson just outside the Union 10-yard line. Occasionally, during the game, he could be seen going over to the sidelines to talk with Kazanowsky. “Jake is a phenomenal guy, and he knows football really well”, DeMatteo remarked when asked about his relationship with the senior quarterback. “He has been an asset to this program beyond belief.”