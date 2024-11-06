Statesmen ratify Engineer loss and secure league title

The Engineers couldn’t stop the drives of Hobart College in their game last Saturday, losing 27-21 to the Statesmen. Despite both teams scoring three touchdowns in the game, Hobart also knocked in two field goals to bring them ahead. This win cements Hobart’s spot as 2024 Liberty League champions.

The Statesmen fronted an offensive line that could not be stopped in the first half, ending four of their six drives by scoring. While the Engineers stopped some of the Statesmen’s longer plays, they were stumped about how to stop their rushing yards or drives. They scored two touchdowns in the first quarter alone and ended the first of Rensselaer’s drives with an interception after the Engineers starting quarterback, Jake Kazanowsky, was temporarily taken out due to injury. A highlight of the first half for the Engineers was a one-handed touchdown reception for Connor Cruz off of a twelve-yard pass from Kazanowsky.