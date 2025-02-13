Weekend sports roundup, Jan 31-Feb 2, 2025

Men’s and Women’s Track and Field: Boston University Terrier Classic

Men’s and Women’s Track and Field: Plymouth State University

Both track and field teams competed against Boston and Plymouth State over the weekend.

The men’s team totaled seven individual first-place victories at Plymouth State, and sixteen podium finishes in total. The 4x800 and 4x200 relay teams also both finished in first. The women’s team brought in eleven podium positions with five first place winners and one relay team that came in first. They took all three podium positions in the mile run as well as fourth place, with Charlotte Koutalidis, Ava Handel, Abby Price, and Elsie Corbett netting the Engineers a total of 29 points from the event alone. RPI came in first at this event with an overwhelming 155 points compared to next highest Keene State’s 83.

Results:

Women’s: Hamilton 164 - 136 Rensselaer

Men’s: Hamilton 157 - 136 Rensselaer

The women’s swim and dive team couldn’t beat out Hamilton in their meet last Saturday despite valiant efforts. They took eighteen podium positions with half being first place. Sierra Pargett took home two blue ribbons in the 200 and 500 meter freestyle and a second place finish in the 50 meter freestyle. Colleen Whittaker also landed two first place positions, and so did Ella Simpson for the 1 and 3-meter dive. The men’s team did not fare any better, falling to Hamilton despite eight first place wins and 22 podium finishes. Mike Dowd and Hayden Dinkin both finished in first twice, Dowd taking the 200 and 100 meter freestyle and Dinkin taking the 200 and 100 yard butterfly.

Results:

RIT 73 - 78 Rensselaer

Skidmore 43 - 75 Rensselaer

Rensselaer’s men's team went unbeaten over the weekend, felling fellow Liberty League competitors RIT and Skidmore to continue their reign atop the standings. The Tigers, who hosted RPI Friday, started off hot, establishing an 18 point margin with just six minutes left in the 1st half. The Engineers, as they have time and time again this season, worked their way back into the game with a 17 to 2 run and cutting the deficit to just 4 at the end of the half. The second half saw a game of catch and mouse as RIT attempted to maintain the lead of the game from a tenacious Rensselaer offense. RIT held a slim, one-point lead with two seconds remaining until a foul gave Avery Eugster two chances at the free throw line. Eugster, who led the team with 17 points, of which he converted one and sent the game to overtime. Rensselaer would continue their momentum in the five minute overtime, outscoring RIT 10 to 5 to clinch victory.

Rensselaer then embarked on a 4 hour journey to Skidmore. While Skidmore kept the game close in the opening stages, by the 10 minute mark Rensselaer encountered no more turbulence from the Thoroughbreds, establishing a 36 to 21 lead as the buzzer sounded for half behind solid performances by Andrew Deppe and PJ Scalisi, both of whom would finish the game with 14 points apiece. Rensselaer would continue to beat the dead horse, raining down 39 points in the 2nd half and put the game away in dominant fashion. The Engineers have now won 5 consecutive games and will hope to continue their form against Union and Ithaca, two teams they played just two weeks ago.

Results:

RIT 59 - 58 Rensselaer

Skidmore 68 - 37 Rensselaer

Rensselaer's women's team were not quite as fortunate as their compatriots, dropping two against RIT and Skidmore. The Engineers started their game against RIT strong, establishing a 25 to 19 lead by half thanks in part to 7 points from Tyler Hormazabal. They would continue their six-point margin through the third as well thanks to a strong quarter from Sienna Smith, who would go on to lead the team with 22 points. Rensselaer would lead by eight with only six minutes left in the game before the Tigers rallied and eventually took the lead with 1:59 left on the clock. Smith would respond with a three-pointer to retake the lead, but it was squandered less than twenty seconds later through two free throws from RIT. Rensselaer was not able to respond in kind, forcing them to leave Rochester with another close loss.

Rensselaer would find no fortune in their game against Skidmore. Skidmore held momentum from the onset with a 27 to 11 lead during the 1st period, a margin the Engineers were unable to clamber back from. Despite Smith’s 11 points this game, RPI struggled, converting only 11 of their 49 attempts within the arc. The 10-9 Engineers will hope to end their four-game skid as they travel to Union and Ithaca alongside the men's team.

Results:

Yale 3 - 0 Rensselaer

Brown 4 - 3 Rensselaer

The women's hockey team struggled this weekend as they fell to Yale and Brown. The Engineers first traveled to New Haven on Friday to face Yale in front of a sparsely attended stadium, well below standard showings at the Field House. Yale was able to tally a goal in each period. The first was through a deflected shot that snuck past goaltender Reese Keating. The second goal was scored at point-blank range via an unmarked Bulldog due to a power play. The third was similar to the first two, a saved shot that had the misfortune of falling to a Yale player who proceeded to make the score 3-0.

Rensselaer then traveled to Providence to face Brown. Rensselaer quickly found themselves behind after a solo effort from a Bears player put them on the scoreboard. Aylah Cioffi would quickly respond for the Engineers, slipping past a Bear defender and slotting it into the goal. Brown would regain the lead in the second period and would sustain a barrage of shots upon the Rensselaer defense, with a minor penalty on the Engineers not helping their plight. However, RPI would counter nine minutes into the period thanks to Cioffi again, deflecting in a shot from Sophia Jones to level the score. However, penalties would come to haunt Rensselaer again, with Brown taking the lead again as the Engineers were down two players due to penalties. Rensselaer would swing the game level once more thanks to Morgann Skoda who was able to shoot a loose puck into the back of the net. Brown would ultimately have the final say five minutes into the third period, with RPI unable to respond in time.

Upcoming Home Games

Women’s Hockey:

Cornell University, Feb 7 @ 6 pm at Houston Field House

Colgate University (Senior Night), Feb 8 @ 3 pm at Houston Field House

Men’s Lacrosse:

Kean University, Feb 8 @ 1 pm at ECAV