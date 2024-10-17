Engineers outrun Saints in crusade to victory

The Engineers topped the Saints in their game Saturday, scoring four touchdowns after the first quarter while holding St. Lawrence to a single field goal. Their final score of 34-10 came from a combined effort of rushing and passing yards, taking down the Saints through both.

Despite being outmatched in passing yards by a margin of 166, Rensselaer’s offense focused on driving up the middle and sides in order to claim victory, obtaining four of their five touchdowns through rushing. Running back for the Engineers, Kayden White, got both of his two touchdowns of the day this way, driving one in from just beyond the end zone in the first quarter and running one for a 44 yard gain ten seconds into the fourth. White and RJ Encarnacion netted a combined 110 rushing yards, with Encarnacion netting his yards from just two attempts. Two other touchdowns were scored by Christian Buckley and Jake Kazanowsky.