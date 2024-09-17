High tension game sees Engineers soar past Owls

The Engineers continued to use the long ball to their advantage during the second half. One such ball was played past the Owls’ defense to RPI's Kyle Osborne. He maneuvered himself around Keene State's Regan Racicot before slotting the ball into the back of the net to double their lead less than seventy-five seconds into the second half. Almost immediately after, Osborne received a yellow card from the referee. Keene State retaliated and another four fouls were called for RPI soon after, with three being targeted at Sam Shmukler. Both teams went on to get two more shots and one more yellow card each before Keene State finally put one on the board. A long-distance free kick from Reed Rampinelli finally found the back of the net at the seventy-one minute mark. The only thing the Owls got from their continued efforts afterward was two more yellow cards on Jack DiGiovanni and Giacomo Sinopoli. The second half ended with RPI’s 2-1 victory.