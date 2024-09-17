High tension game sees Engineers soar past Owls
RPI nailed home a 2-1 win over Keene State in a faceoff on Wednesday, September 11. Six yellow cards were given to both the Engineers and the Owls as the evenly matched teams battled.
The first half started as an even split, as both teams tested each others’ back lines and recorded shots during the first twenty minutes. RPI gained momentum in the match, trying to get the chance they needed for a shot on target. Eventually, that chance came. Thomas Corcoran set up a clear ball outside the Keene State penalty area to Julio Rodriguez, who struck it powerfully into the top right corner to open the scoring. As the first half progressed, RPI upped the pressure on the Owls’ defense, out-shooting Keene State 6-2 during the first forty-five minutes. At around the forty-minute mark, the first yellow card of the game was called on Keene State’s Amlyl Aitdowd for starting a brief scuffle with an RPI player. With tensions high, the first half ended with RPI in the lead 1-0.
The Engineers continued to use the long ball to their advantage during the second half. One such ball was played past the Owls’ defense to RPI's Kyle Osborne. He maneuvered himself around Keene State's Regan Racicot before slotting the ball into the back of the net to double their lead less than seventy-five seconds into the second half. Almost immediately after, Osborne received a yellow card from the referee. Keene State retaliated and another four fouls were called for RPI soon after, with three being targeted at Sam Shmukler. Both teams went on to get two more shots and one more yellow card each before Keene State finally put one on the board. A long-distance free kick from Reed Rampinelli finally found the back of the net at the seventy-one minute mark. The only thing the Owls got from their continued efforts afterward was two more yellow cards on Jack DiGiovanni and Giacomo Sinopoli. The second half ended with RPI’s 2-1 victory.
The Engineers rise to a 2-2 record for this season. RPI will play Oswego State next on September 14, with their first Liberty League game scheduled against Bard College for Wednesday, September 25. Click here for the box score.