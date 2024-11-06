Engineers diffuse Bombers, end season with draw

A 1-0 lead at the end of the first half was not enough for the Engineers to clinch a victory over the Ithaca Bombers, but allowed them to tie the game at one goal apiece.

The game opened up with a shot on the Rensselaer net less than a minute into the game. Three more shots were taken before the five-minute mark, two for Ithaca and one for the Engineers. This offensive attack strategy would continue on both sides throughout the first half, though it remained unsuccessful in the first twenty minutes. The Engineers were almost put on the board when Kedy Nana received a penalty kick for the Engineers. However, the kick missed, and the game remained scoreless.