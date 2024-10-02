Engineers earn redemption against Holy Cross

In their first official games of the season, RPI went toe-to-toe with Holy Cross in a double-header last weekend, September 27-28. Coming off of their impressive exhibition game triumph, the Engineers had to keep the tenacity alive— both for Holy Cross and the hundreds of RPI alumni present for Reunion Week. However, they came out to a deflating start.

The game immediately started with a bang, with a Holy Cross goal scored on RPI less than twenty seconds in. The rest of the first period turned into a defensive affair, with physical intensity from both sides. During this time, several penalties were committed by RPI, allowing Holy Cross to keep the puck in Engineer territory. Fortunately, RPI goalie Reese Keating made several blocks on the puck, including two stops on point-blank range shots by Holy Cross, keeping RPI in the game.

The second period began with an RPI power play, leading to an RPI goal by Aylah Cioffi, evening the score at 1-1 and putting RPI on the board. Later, Keating had another sequence with multiple blocks from close range before finally making a heroic dive on the puck to end the play. Several big hits later, the score stayed all even going into the 3rd period, with tensions continuing to rise.

Early in the 3rd period, a faceoff occurred in the Holy Cross zone. Forward Morgann Skoda won the faceoff and immediately hit it in the goal to put RPI up 2-1. However, soon after, an unfortunate shot from center ice slipped past, tying up the game again at 2 apiece. Several costly penalties by RPI set up a 3 on 5 scenario, which allowed Holy Cross to score again, retaking the lead. Due to those penalties, RPI did not return to full strength until the final minute of the period, and were unable to capitalize during that time. They fell 2-3 and left the game anxious to prepare for the rematch the next day.