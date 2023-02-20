Engineers handle Herons, will host first round of playoffs

The Engineers heavily improved in the second quarter, increasing their field goal percentage from 10 to 35.29 and shooting 50 percent from beyond the arc. RPI went on a seven-point run in the first five minutes. After the Herons responded with five points of their own, the Engineers drained three consecutive threes to take a double-digit lead at 24‒13. A layup in the last minute of the quarter by William Smith dropped the lead down to nine heading into the second half.

Sharry and Converse carried the Rensselaer offense in the third quarter, combining for 11 points to put the Engineers up by 18. The RPI defense locked up the Herons at the opposite end of the floor, holding them to just nine shots. William Smith’s eight free throws should have closed the gap, but the Herons’ sub-par shooting from the line kept them trailing. The Engineers went into the final frame with a 35‒21 lead.

The Herons battled back in the fourth quarter, nearly doubling their field goal percentage and having an accuracy of 80 percent on threes. Luckily for the Engineers, Sharry had hot hands from beyond the arc with three triples for a game total of 16 points. Despite being outscored in the final quarter, the Engineers took the 46‒35 win.

RPI hosts the St. Lawrence Saints in the first round of the Liberty League playoffs on February 21 at 5:30 pm at East Campus Arena. Click here for the box score and here for the recording of the game.