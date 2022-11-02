Tigers end Engineers’ season in quarterfinal extra time

RIT opened the scoring less than 10 minutes into the match. A Tiger corner was headed away, but the clearance lacked enough power to alleviate the pressure as the ball was headed back into the box by a Tiger. Adam Wuest leapt higher than the RPI defense, but his header was blocked by Andy Zhao. Wuest pounced on the rebound, poking it past goalkeeper Luke Brezak to put the Tigers in front.

The Engineers found creating offensive opportunities difficult. RIT consistently cleared away crosses from Paul Silva and Gabe Terando, shutting down striker Kyle Osborne. Despite the lack of production in the RIT half, Zhao’s solid performance at center back snuffed out promising chances for the Tigers and kept RPI in the game.

With 10 minutes remaining in the opening half, RPI found an equalizer. Ben Kogan played a precise through ball behind the Tiger backline to Julio Rodriguez. RIT’s Patrick Kenyon brought down Rodriguez as he shielded the ball, granting the Engineers a penalty. Silva stepped up for his eighth penalty of the year, burying it to the opposite side of Tiger goalkeeper Jason Trapp to tie the game up at 1‒1 and remain perfect from the spot. His goal increased his scoring tally to 11.