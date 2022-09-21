Carabins carry the day in exhibition overtime

After a tight contest through three periods, the Montreal Carabins notched a goal in overtime to defeat Rensselaer 3‒2. Asiah Taylor-Walters and Ellie Kaiser tallied goals for the Engineers, Amanda Rampado and Emilie Venne boasted impressive outings between the pipes.

The Carabins dominated the first period, keeping the Engineers on the back foot and in the defensive zone. Rampado, the Engineers’ dependable starting goaltender, produced several dynamite saves to begin the period. RPI struggled to accumulate time in the offensive zone, but the Engineers’ counterattack looked dangerous.

After six minutes of play, the Engineers had a short-handed opportunity. Kaiser chipped the puck over the sticks of two Montreal skaters in the defensive zone, with Maddy Papineau racing. The Engineer center slipped past a closing Carabin, opening up for a forehand shot that soared over the goal. RPI had several quality chances in the period, although Montreal started the scoring.

With less than four minutes remaining in the opening period, Carabin Audrey-Anne Veillette intercepted a pass in the Montreal end, jabbing it forward. Veillette ripped past an RPI defenseman and pounced on the sliding puck. Taking a wide approach, the Carabin cut inside and gunned a shot under Rampado’s glove to put the visitors ahead. The 1‒0 scoreline persisted into the second period.

The Engineers were exceptional after retaking the ice. Their defense, especially, was consistently blocking shots and forcing turnovers. RPI earned an equalizer seven minutes into the second frame. Blueliner Hannah Price collected a pass at the point and fired. Taylor-Walter drifted into the slot, orienting her stick in the air to deflect. A Carabin closing in to make it challenging, Taylor-Walters redirected the shot mid-flight; the puck fluttered over the Montreal goaltender and into the top-left corner. Despite their promising form, the Engineers failed to net another goal. The second period ended with the two teams tied at 1‒1.

RPI grabbed its first lead six minutes into the final period of regulation. Papineau won a defensive faceoff, finding the stick of Magdalena Erbinova. The Engineer chipped a pass off the boards to Julia Blitz in the neutral zone, Kaiser following. In two-on-one, Blitz slid a lateral pass to Kaiser. The right winger slotted the puck top shelf, putting the Engineers in front.

Early in the period, Venne replaced Rampado in the RPI goal. The fresh goalie made a few impressive saves, including one on a point-blank shot that required alert reactions. Venne would be unable to stop the Carabins on a late power play. A blue sweater screened her vision, enabling Veillette to bury her second goal into the top-right corner with 2:47 left in the third period. Without any scoring in the final minutes, the teams proceeded to play a five-minute three-on-three overtime.

The offensive ebb and flow continued for two minutes. An icing call sent the puck back to the Engineer end for a faceoff. Montreal won the faceoff, and the RPI forwards rushed to recover the puck. Joannie Garand slipped past Kaiser near the boards, leaving defenseman Sophia Jones as the last Engineer left to defend. Garand sent the puck to teammate Jessika Boulanger, drawing out Jones as she tried to block the shot. Instead, Boulanger returned the puck to Garand for a simple tap-in.

The exhibition gave RPI an occasion to test new line combinations and give first-year players such as Jones and Nina Christof experience at the collegiate level. The Engineers will not return to the Houston Field House until October 14 to take on Mercyhurst at 3 pm.