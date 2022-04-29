No. 10 Saints sanctify second half to shut out Engineers

Being the bubble team for the Liberty League playoffs, the No. 14 Engineers hoped to upset the No. 10 St. Lawrence Saints in a potential postseason matchup.

Rensselaer ran out to a 3‒0 lead within the first three minutes with goals from Angelo Venuto ’24, Ryan Raftery ’22, and Tyler Nalls ’22. The Saints rallied back with a goal at the end of the first quarter and two at the beginning of the second within 20 seconds of each other. Trey Froehlich ’22 propelled the Engineers back into the lead with back-to-back goals a minute apart. The Saints responded with a goal of their own, but Raftery and Connor Glosner ’22 piled on to put RPI up 7‒4 heading into halftime.

The Engineer offense slowed down heavily. In the second half, they managed 18 shots, only a third of which tested the Saints’ goalie. After scoring seven goals and conceding none, St. Lawrence secured an 11‒7 win to secure their place tied atop the Liberty League. Froehlich and Raftery led the Engineers with two goals each. In net for the Engineers was Joseph Perry, who made 14 saves on 25 shots. Click here for the box score.

After a perfect start to the Liberty League including a win against No. 2 RIT, the Engineers are on a three-game cold streak. The loss brings the Engineers’ season record to 9‒4 and means that RPI and Ithaca, their next and final game being against each other, will compete for the final spot in the playoffs. Click here for the box score.