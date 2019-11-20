Princeton wipes the ice with RPI

Rensselaer Women’s Hockey continued their losing streak with their most recent defeat against Princeton 4‒1, bringing their league record to 0‒6‒0.

The first period saw a dominant Princeton slot two goals at 15:22 and 18:22, while also putting over 20 shots on goal. Rensselaer was unable to make an impact on the period, only having two shots and little possession of the puck.

As the second period progressed, Princeton had another 23 shots on goal. Princeton extended their lead to 4‒0 with two goals from Sarah Fillier midway through the second period and closed out the period maintaining their lead. RPI was unable to produce any offense, having one shot on goal the entire period.