Class of 2022 candidate profile

The Polytechnic asked the Class of 2022 candidates for class president, class vice president, class senators, and class representatives to discuss their goals and leadership experience and to reflect on their experiences in Student Government as a whole. Here are the responses we received.

[Editor’s note: The following was edited for clarity and for The Poly's grammatical and mechanical style. The Poly did not receive responses from Chevy Chen ’22, Will He ’22, Jeffrey Chai ’22, or Noah Prisament ’22. ]