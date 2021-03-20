Class of 2024 candidate profiles

Austin Jefferson (also running for Class of 2024 Representative):

If elected into the senate, the first issue I would like to address is the lack of communication between the RPI students and administration. The biggest complaint I have heard from my peers is how bad RPI has been with communication. The second issue I would to would address is student health. After experiencing three quarantines, I know just how draining and burnt out it can be. My goal would be to find a way to get more resources accessible to students. My last issue to address is student advocacy. Far too often I feel that the voices of students are not being represented enough. My goal would be that voice of reason for the people and know that their issues and concerns will be brought up at every meeting. I believe that everyone has a part to play on campus and collectively we can all make a difference to enhance campus life and make these times the best years of our lives.