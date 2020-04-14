Senator candidate profile

The Polytechnic asked students running for senator positions to discuss the issues they plan to address if elected. Here is the response we received.

[Editor’s note: The following was edited for clarity and for The Poly's grammatical and mechanical style.]

If elected, what issues would you address, and how will this affect the campus or members of your class?

Class of 2022 senator candidates:

Galilea Olvera: After gaining experience working with leaders and members of various affinity groups on campus, I feel as though I’ve gained a deeper understanding as to what our student government lacks in terms of effective representation of our student body: diversity. Diversity of people, experiences, and views creates an environment of inclusion and novel ideas, those where we realize the underlying effects of the Arch on lower-income students, inefficient academic resources and tutoring services, and less priority seemingly given to non-essential student groups/organizations. I feel as though I have acquainted myself well with a large portion of our RPI community, and I feel it’s best we prepare our school to have resources to accommodate its members and their potential.