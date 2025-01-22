Multiple club proposals, parliamentarian removal

During the Executive Board meeting last Wednesday, multiple clubs appeared with proposals pertaining to their functionality and budgeting.

One of the major proposals was by James Bradbury, Assistant Director of the Mueller Center, involving the purchase of two new 2024 Chevy Express 3500 12-passenger vans, each priced at $50,854. These vans would be used for transporting students to various events and programs, helping to mitigate the high costs of charter buses, which have been a significant hurdle for student activities. One of the vans would be funded through the Mueller Center endowment with the other funded from the Rensselaer Union Facilities Reserve. Operational costs such as maintenance, fuel, and inspections, covered by the reserve.

The proposal emphasizes safety, as the newer models feature lower profiles and better safety features. Additionally, using 12-passenger vans will reduce the need for a large number of drivers, making trips more cost-effective. The proposal received overwhelming support, passing with a 14-0-1 vote. This approval will allow student groups, including RecWell and club athletics, to expand their trip and activity options, both regionally and nationally.

The Dance Team presented a fundraising proposal, aiming to raise at least $700 through a winter dance camp scheduled for February 25. The funds will help cover the costs for team members attending nationals, reducing the financial burden on individual dancers. The camp will charge $45 per dancer and $35 per sibling, with additional costs for water and crafts. The Dance Team is also seeking to promote the event through social media and other channels to maximize participation. The proposal passed unanimously.

RPI Quantum Computing Club approached the E-Board seeking a starter budget of $240. The funds would help cover travel costs for guest lecturers, support existing research projects, hosting content on the note-taking app Obsidian, and pay for research field trips. The field trips currently being planned are to the Knolls Atomic Power Lab and the Thomas J. Watson Center for IBM Research. The starter budget was approved with a 13-0-2 vote.

The W2SZ radio club had a new program proposal for a number of activities this year including a flea market, winter field day, and volunteering at local events. The flea market, set for February 1 in the McNeil Room, will aim to supersede last year’s attendance of 11 vendors and 150 participants. As no additional funding was requested, the proposal was easily approved, passing with a 12-0-3 vote.

The Gajjde Sher Bhangra team requested a reallocation of $180 from their staff allowance to purchase new uniform pants due to wear and tear. The proposal was quickly and unanimously approved.

In a more controversial request, the Humans vs. Zombies club sought an additional subsidy of $836.20 to cover overdue dues from the previous semester. The club explained that its membership list was outdated but was in the process of being updated. Despite some concerns about their financial practices, the subsidy was approved, albeit with a reduction to $400. The rest would be loaned to the club to be paid off by the end of the current physical year. Additionally, the club was encouraged to pursue fundraising efforts for future financial needs. The revised proposal passed with a 12-2-1 vote.

UPAC Comedy proposed a new comedy program for the last day of classes, which will feature a comedian, a “Bad Jokes” competition, and a trial event for a new “Comedy Feud” game show. The event is designed to be a fun, low-cost addition to the end-of-semester festivities. No additional funding was requested for the program, and the proposal passed with an 11-0-3 vote.

RPI Ambulance made a request for $4,132 to repair and replace parts on two of its automatic defibrillators. These repairs are crucial to ensure the continued safety of students and staff. The reallocation of funds was approved with a 9-0-4 vote.

The following two proposals were put forth and discussed in a closed room, barring those concerned with the respective motions.

UPAC Concerts requested an additional subsidy of $37,500 from the Union Facilities Reserves for their annual “On Campus Big Show” in order to fund their concert should the sale of tickets not have been successful to cover the cost. After much deliberation and debate, voting resulted in a tie of 5-5-4, with the tie-breaking call of the President of the Union Catherine Phillips ’25G against the motion.

In matters pertaining to the E-Board, Class of 2028 Representative Gavin Finn moved to remove Kripa Khanal ’25 from the role of Parliamentarian due to her failure to not fulfill her duties to the expected standard of the position. The motion passed unanimously

This meeting took place on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. The E-Board meets every Wednesday at 7:30 pm in the Student Union Room 3202.