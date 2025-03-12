ISSS Director Mary Nellis answers questions from Senate about changes to federal immigration policies

Director of International Services for Students and Scholars Mary Nellis met with the Student Senate before break to answer questions about her office, visa regulations, and protections for international students. Last year, the Office of International Programs was integrated under ISSS, broadening its scope beyond just F-1 and J-1 (non-immigrant) visa holders to include scholars and exchange visitors. She emphasized that while F-1 visas are for degree-seeking students and fall under the Department of Homeland Security, J-1 visas, managed by the State Department, cover exchange visitors with specific program requirements.

One of the key takeaways from the discussion was the distinction between international students and immigrant students. Nellis clarified that F-1 and J-1 holders are not immigrants, and thus, the ongoing national debates about immigration largely have not directly impacted their status. While past policies such as travel and visa bans have had measurable effects, no immediate changes have impacted this population of students from recent political discourse. However, Nellis reassured that ISSS is closely monitoring any potential shifts.

Concerns about immigrant student rights and accessibility to legal resources were raised during the discussion. While ISSS does not provide direct legal counsel, it offers referrals to immigration attorneys and external legal experts. Nellis noted that educating students on their rights requires nuanced discussions and is not currently covered in orientation. However, ISSS plans to improve access to information and resources including hosting an info session on March 12 with immigration lawyer Cianna Freeman-Tolbert of Whiteman OSterman & Hanna LLP.

A recent memo by DHS also ended the practice of avoiding “sensitive locations,” such as schools, hospitals, and churches. Concerns about Public Safety’s response to this enforcement, particularly if ICE were to visit campus, were thus raised. Nellis emphasized that Rensselaer has protocols in place to protect student privacy, and stated that Public Safety’s role is to prioritize student safety while adhering to legal procedures. Additionally, requests for student information from these immigration authorities have been rare, and unless presented with a judicial warrant, the Institute does not release student records. ISSS would inform the student of this action lest the warrant barred them from it.

Questions also arose regarding RPI’s support for students with ambiguous immigration status. While New York State does not require students to disclose their status, ISSS is working with Human Resources to provide more targeted resources, including the event with Freeman-Tolbert to “discuss facts about current immigration issues in higher education.” Nellis stated that she believed students will continue to have enough trust in ISSS to ask questions. “I don’t [want] misinformation impacting student productivity,” she added. Confidentiality regarding students asking certain questions to ISSS has been assured, and thus, doing so is encouraged.

Two guests of the meeting, affiliated with the RPI’s chapter of the Young Democratic Socialists of America, of whom were also the authors of the sanctuary campus petition, asked questions that touched on broader concerns. Those concerns included reports of U.S. citizens being detained or surveilled, potential visa cancellations for students involved in political activism, and the lack of clarity on public versus private spaces on campus. Nellis acknowledged these issues, emphasizing that while ISSS does not have jurisdiction over surveillance concerns, students should remain informed and aware of their rights.

Looking ahead, Nellis encouraged the Student Senate to invite Public Safety representatives to clarify policies regarding law enforcement access to campus. Discussions are to continue on how RPI can strengthen institutional policies to ensure student privacy and security, particularly in this uncertain political climate.

This Student Senate Meeting was on February 25, 2025. The Senate meets every Tuesday at 7 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery.