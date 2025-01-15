BSA Fundraiser, RPI Ambulance fund reallocation, new committee appointments

President of the Union Catherine Phillips ’25G began the meeting by emphasizing the importance of clubs meeting the budgeting deadline this past Friday, and that any alterations to their budget would be accepted orally. Vice President for Club Relations Vicky Guo ’26 urged club leaders to reach out if they encounter issues with their submissions.

Dr. Charlie Potts, Director of the Union, provided updates on campus facilities. Renovations to the bookstore, which include replacing its arches with a modern glass wall, have been completed. This redesign mirrors upcoming renovations to the games room that are set to be completed by August 15, 2025. The games room in the will be closed during the summer, with plans for the relocation of its leisure activities still in development.

The Black Students Alliance is gearing up for its annual Fashion Thrift Show, which will take place at EMPAC on February 26. This year’s event will feature donated clothing, with proceeds funding the show and leftover items donated to charity. To raise additional funds, a pre-event thrift sale is scheduled as a fundraiser for January 15, with the clothes assimilated by members of the BSA’s fashion committee. E-Board unanimously passed a motion to allocate a new budget line item for “clothing sales,” ensuring financial clarity for the initiative.

In February 2024, RPI Ambulance received a subsidy of $8,803 from the Student Union Facilities Reserve to help purchase a new ambulance. The subsidy was put into their operating budget rather than their reserve fund, due to ambiguity in the motion passed in that meeting. They purchased the ambulance using the reserve fund, leaving them with a negative reserve balance. A motion was passed 7–0-3 for the initial subsidy to be reallocated to their reserves, nominally, from their operating budget.

A new Committee of Ethical and Fair Appointments was announced to the E-Board, following its creation in the Student Senate. This committee has been tasked with reviewing appointments to Senate and E-Board positions not explicitly outlined in the Constitution. Two new appointments were made to this committee by the E-Board, as declared by President Catherine Phillips ’25G: Member-At-Large Jesse Kim ’27 and Class of 2028 representative Gavin Finn.

This meeting took place on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. The E-Board meets every Wednesday at 7:30 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery.