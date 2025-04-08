RPI Players back on probation over GoFundMe campaign

A significant portion of the E-Board’s March 26 meeting was dedicated to discussing the RPI Players’ actions over the previous week, including a controversial letter and an unauthorized GoFundMe page. The letter, directed at RPI administration, called attention to the ongoing lack of action in restoring the RPI Playhouse, which has been unused since February 2023 due to flood damage. The Players alleged that despite consistent attempts to get the Playhouse repaired, the administration—including President Martin A. Schmidt ’81 and the Director of the Union Dr. Charlie Potts—had failed to make any meaningful progress.

The letter also criticized the administration for using the Playhouse as a promotional tool while also failing to address the damage. It encouraged alumni and community members to donate to a GoFundMe campaign instead of using official Union donation channels, citing concerns over fund misallocation. The Players stated that donations would be held in escrow until a contractual agreement ensured the funds would be used for Playhouse restoration. The GoFundMe campaign raised $22,540 of its $750,000 goal over roughly a two day period from 63 donors. The largest donation of $10,000 came from Tim Wickberg ’07, ’11G, a Players alum.

The E-Board found multiple issues with the Players’ actions. There were a number of inaccuracies and instances of misleading wording in the letter—including the characterization of a “snide dismissal” to their troubles by the administration—leading to misinformation spread on social media websites about Potts and the administration. However, the primary cause for concern was the improper and unauthorized fundraising. The GoFundMe was set up under a charity name but was linked to the Players without official approval. Toby McDonald ’26 also noted that some alumni of the Players felt pressured to participate in the fundraising campaign.

A motion to place the RPI Players on probation passed with an 11-0-3 vote. This action ensures their upcoming show can proceed under heightened scrutiny. Given that the Players had already been placed on probation earlier in the semester, an amendment by McDonald was introduced to extend their probation until the semester's end. While some members of E-Board questioned its necessity, arguing that probation should last only until the investigation concluded, the motion ultimately passed 12-0-1.

A second motion required that the Players refund the $22,540 GoFundMe donations and take down the page, remove and retract the letter via an apology reviewed by a SARP by April 2, 2025 at 5 pm, and take down all related social media posts. A third motion, concerning further enforcement actions against the club, was tabled for the next meeting.

A motion was passed to move the Club Operations Committee constitution from the Rensselaer Union Guidelines and Procedures to an independent, authoritative constitution. The motion passed 11-0-1.

Katie Bates ’26 was appointed as the new chairperson for UPAC having previously served as vice-chairperson. The discussion covered her experience, conflict resolution approach, and plans to increase membership. She was approved with a 10-0-1 vote. Additionally, RPI Cricket Club received a starter budget of $250 for new equipment, specifically better cricket balls, in a unanimous vote.

This E-Board meeting was held on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. The E-Board meets every Wednesday at 7:30 pm in the Student Union Room 3202.