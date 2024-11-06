Senate addresses RUGP constitutional concerns

During last week’s Executive Board meeting, several edits and revisions were made to the Rensselaer Union Guidelines and Policies. This Senate meeting focused on discussing one of the changes, regarding the financial workshop requirements to all Class Council and Club members.

In the October 2024 revision of the RUGP, Section 7.2, Subsection B of the RUGP mandates financial workshops for student organizations. The specific clause under scrutiny states: "Members of all Class Councils shall also be required to attend Financial Workshops." This requirement extends beyond the existing mandate that requires only presidents and treasurers of organizations receiving Union funding to attend these workshops.

E-Board Vice President of Rules and Special Projects Joseph Bowers '25 defended the proposal that he presented to the E-Board the week prior, stating it aims to address ongoing issues with class councils that approach Union admin staff for purchases without adequate knowledge of financial procedures. For example, general members of class councils may need to make certain financial decisions on behalf of the council. Bowers explained that they want to ensure that those making financial decisions are well-informed. However, senators raised concerns about potential overreach by the E-Board and whether such requirements could hinder the functioning of class councils if even one member failed to comply.

Previous Undergraduate Council President and current Graduate Senator Ria Massoni ’25G challenged the E-Board's authority in this matter, arguing that UCs operate independently of the Union budget. She asserted that the undergraduate council has the right to manage its own spending without additional oversight from the E-Board. This debate underscored broader questions about the interpretation of the Union Constitution and the balance of power between student governance bodies.

After extensive deliberation, a motion was passed with a vote of 16-0-4 to refer the proposed changes to the Judicial Board for further review. This referral will examine several key issues, including the Grand Marshal's authority over E-Board jurisdiction and the overall status of the RUGP.

Vice Grand Marshal Timothy Miles ’24 noted a growing trend in utilizing the Judicial Board for resolving governance disputes, emphasizing that these referrals should not be viewed as punitive actions but as necessary measures for maintaining accountability within student government.

In addition to discussing RUGP changes, the Senate confirmed two new voting members for the Judicial Board: Cecilia Fenstermaker ’26 and Sanjit Raja ’26. Both candidates received praise for their qualifications. Fenstermaker's appointment was approved with a vote of 15-3-2, while Raja's was passed at 17-0-3.

Invitation to speak addressed other pressing matters, including Title IX training notifications for clubs and communication gaps between student organizations. Diyanka Bhowmik ’27G announced plans for a graduate student budget survey aimed at increasing transparency regarding how student fees are allocated, which would not overlap with the Senate survey released in November.

This Senate meeting was held on October 28. The Senate meets every Monday at 8 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery.