Finishing constitutional amendments, kickoff of elections

Finishing the tabled motion from last week, the Senate voted on the constitutional amendment to add the line recognizing the Undergraduate President as the spokesperson for the undergraduate population of the Union. After some deliberation on phrasing, the motion passed 13-0-2.

With Grand Marshal Week around the corner and the election kickoff, Elections Commission Chairperson Timothy Miles ’24 presented on the changes to the elections handbook. The biggest change was to lower the required number of nominations by nearly half of the previous year's requirements. The motion to approve the 2024 GM Week elections handbook was approved 14-0-1.

This Student Senate meeting was held on February 19, 2024. Senate meetings are held weekly on Mondays at 8 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery.