Senate approves Union constitution changes to GM and PU elections

Editor's Note: This article was meant to be published on January 31, 2024.

The Student Senate continued their previous discussion from January 8 regarding changes to the Union constitution. The Senate discussed changes to processes during vacancies of Grand Marshal and President of the Union.

With more students not completing a traditional four-year college trajectory—whether for reasons of transfer credits, away semesters, or coterminal programs—the Senate wanted to amend the Union constitution to ease rules on election processes, making student government more accessible. The motion amended article XI § 1, article XI § 2, and addenda 14th section for article VIII, regarding succession and limitations of office. Previously, the rules of succession for GM and PU was that if they became vacant, each board would appoint a member of their own to take the charging position. In the amended clauses any member of the Union could be nominated to fill a vacancy. The third change was an addition of the 14th section of article VIII that allows for dual candidates in a general election if the primary candidate knows they will not be able to complete their term. With this, both candidates will be on the general ballot and the secondary candidate will take over for the remainder of the other term. The board voted by a roll call vote and passed 14-0-2. Following the meeting, it will be sent to President Martin A. Schmidt ’81, who will present it to the Board of Trustees.

Toward the end of the meeting, the Senate began writing another motion regarding pronouns in the constitution. The motion calls to change any gendered pronouns (he/him/his and she/her/hers) to gender-neutral pronouns (they/them/theirs). The board was concerned this would cause issues of ambiguity and decided to table the motion until the next meeting.

This Student Senate meeting was held on January 22. Senate meetings are held weekly on Mondays at 8 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery.