Executive Board

Executive Board continues budgeting for the next fiscal year

By Anna Zuniga October 24, 2023

President of the Union Ava Gallagher ’23G reported that she gave $244 to Women's Club Volleyball for uniforms and $210 to Table Tennis Club for jerseys.

Director of the Union Dr. Charlie Potts updated the board, stating that he met with the City of Troy Planning Commission and made progress with preliminary approval for the ropes course and pavilions on campus.

After reports, there was no new business, so the board motioned to close the meeting for Union administrative budgeting for the next fiscal year.

This Executive Board meeting was held on October 19. The next E-Board meeting is Thursday, October 26 at 7 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery.

