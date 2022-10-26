Funding approved for Global Medical Brigades

Global Medical Brigades proposed a reallocation of $365 from their unused transportation funds towards an educational suturing training, as well as a club charity event involving making homemade blankets to give to homeless shelters. The Suturing Kit Activity was meant to give club members exposure to suturing to advance their medical knowledge. The $205 was applied to the training program, and the rest was meant to be allocated towards the blanket making. The motion for both requests passed unanimously.

Meitokukan Kendo shared their plans to attend a three day tournament at Cornell University and requested a $619 subsidy be allotted toward their competition. The club’s budget did not cover enough for both lodging and transportation for the nine competing members and equipment. In addition, the club requested an extra van to carry all of their equipment for competition. The subsidy request to cover the van rental and hotel rooms passed unanimously.

Gajjde Sher Bhangra, led by captain Karishma Desai ’23, gave a presentation on the club which seeks to put a “‘modern twist on Indian Dance.” The club participates in competitions on a regular basis and sought funds to replace many of their worn out uniforms, all of which have not been replaced in several years. Additionally, the club utilizes saps, or wooden instruments, that also needed to be replaced. Both the uniforms and the saps are used regularly for performances by the 14 competing members, and the club sought to purchase new uniforms and saps to start next semester fresh. The motion to reallocate $1,736 to purchase 14 uniforms and 14 saps passed unanimously.

The Chess Club, made up of about 16 to 18 regularly attending members, made a request to the board for extra subsidies to purchase new chess clocks and food for their future tournaments. The club lacks enough clocks or boards for sufficient play and sought to buy five new chess boards and clocks for $225. In addition, the club requested $456 for their food allotment fund. There was a short debate between board members over the amount of funding due to the expense of $456 for food; however, the club’s regular members and their participation in online tournaments in addition to in-person tipped the scales for the club, leading to the motion for purchasing the necessary equipment and food passing unanimously.

Sanay Tralshawala ’26 was appointed to the Marketing and Strategy Committee chair, a motion that passed 14–0–1.

This Executive Board meeting was held on October 20, 2022. The Executive Board meets next Thursday at 7 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery.