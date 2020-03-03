Increase in Judicial Board alternate members approved

The Senate heard a proposal from Judicial Board Chairperson Adam Rabinowitz ’20 on February 24 to increase the number of alternate members of the Judicial Board due to complications that arose because of the Arch.

Rabinowitz explained that as people are taking their semesters away as part of the Arch, the Judicial Board is having difficulty with coordinating their few remaining alternate members for judicial hearings. Grand Marshal Meagan Lettko ’20 mentioned that the motion has a whereas clause noting that the Arch is the reason for the change, so that in the future, if the Arch is no longer running, students can look back and change it accordingly. As a result, the Senate motioned to approve an amendment to the Rensselaer Union Constitution and “submit this proposed amendment to a vote of the student body during the Grand Marshal Week 2020 Final Elections.” They first passed the whereas clauses in a 18‒0‒0 vote, and then the motion passed unanimously as well.

The Senate holds open meetings every Monday at 8 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery.