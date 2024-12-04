Burying history for 2124

As part of Rensselaer’s bicentennial, RPI and Troy officials gathered outside Troy Building to bury a time capsule. Intended to be opened for the tricentennial, various RPI branded merchandise, newspapers, and memorabilia were placed in the box. Additionally, there was a collection of letters from figures such as President Martin A. Schmidt ’81 and Mayor Carmella Mantello, as well as student officials Grand Marshal Vivian Rost-Nasshan ’26 and President of the Union Catherine Philipps ’25G.

Schmidt opened by explaining the historic aspect of the spot, located outside of the Troy Building, which was gifted in honor of the centennial. He spoke about the future and of being hopeful for change in the next century.