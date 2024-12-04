Burying history for 2124
As part of Rensselaer’s bicentennial, RPI and Troy officials gathered outside Troy Building to bury a time capsule. Intended to be opened for the tricentennial, various RPI branded merchandise, newspapers, and memorabilia were placed in the box. Additionally, there was a collection of letters from figures such as President Martin A. Schmidt ’81 and Mayor Carmella Mantello, as well as student officials Grand Marshal Vivian Rost-Nasshan ’26 and President of the Union Catherine Philipps ’25G.
Schmidt opened by explaining the historic aspect of the spot, located outside of the Troy Building, which was gifted in honor of the centennial. He spoke about the future and of being hopeful for change in the next century.
After other speeches by Mantello, County Executive Steve McLaughlin, and Assemblyman John McDonald, Associate Vice President and Manager of Institutional Events Peter Grimm and Cheryl McGlothlin began to fill the capsule. Rost-Nasshan and Graduate Senator Ria Massoni ’25G then lowered the capsule into the ground right outside of the Troy Building. Schmidt and other speakers then each shoveled dirt over the capsule, burying it for the next 100 years.
Many students gathered to see the burying of history for future students and faculty to witness. In close, the university celebrated with red and white cupcakes.