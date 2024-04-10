Grand opening of the IBM Quantum System One at Rensselaer

The night before the unveiling ceremony, CBS News Correspondent David Pogue arrived at EMPAC to deliver a piece on the quick and frightening progress of AI. Pogue discussed the growing capabilities of generative AIs, such as Dall-E, Sora, and, of course, ChatGPT. He emphasized that quantum computing would take AI to an unprecedented level and that no one could foresee all that AI would do. However, Pogue chose to address and assuage many fears and apprehensions surrounding AI, such as job loss and misinformation. The fear of job loss was something Pogue addressed as reasonable, and he chose to compare it to the 95%(40% - 2%) drop in jobs in agriculture in the last 100 years. While many jobs in a particular industry began to disappear, many new jobs that were inconceivable to people in the early 20th century popped up in its place. As for misinformation, Pogue highlighted that AI was still in its springtime and that improvement and betterment to avoid misinformation would surely come with more development. Pogue rounded out his speech with a piano and vocal performance of his hit iPhone parody of the song “My Way” by Frank Sinatra.