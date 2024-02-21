Art Show of “Opulence”

The Black Students’ Association hosted an art show on February 10th with students’ pieces in the Greene Gallery. All forms of art were displayed, from self-portraits to photographs and paintings of scenery. The artists were present and ready to answer questions, sharing the story behind the pieces and their art journey.

Marcus Brown ’26 from Yonkers, NY presented his collection of portraits, doodles, and graphic designs. He noted that this collection contains his more recent approach to landscapes.

Victory Abraham ’24, a young Nigerian-American entrepreneur, wants to inspire their peers to follow their dreams with mediums aside from only art.

Miles Fortuno ’26, an aspiring photographer since middle school, has pursued his growing passion after being gifted his first, and current, camera for his high school graduation. His collection showcases his most recent work since coming to Rensselaer.

Jasmine Modeste ’24, a 2D artist who is influenced by the natural world, finds inspiration from humans, plants, and animals for her art. Her style consists of portraits or figure drawings and aims to explore human and animal anatomy, specifically how they interact visually in harmonious ways.

Shalom Harrison, a black, queer artist from Troy, is also inspired by nature. In her art, she uses plants and animals to express a range of emotions and tell stories, primarily focused on showcasing the diverse softness within the Black community. In her own words, “While the media often portrays black women as strong, my work aims to include those with softer traits. I empower black girls and women to embrace their authentic selves.”

Zoe Puno ’26, a Design, Innovation, Society and Mechanical Engineering dual major, described art as her largest extracurricular in high school. While she has done hyperrealistic oil paintings and colored drawings, she prefers making mixed media, abstract pieces because she loves textures and experimenting with color.

Flaurent Jean-Baptiste ’26, an architecture major from Long Island, NY, describes his art as his best form of expression. He notes that his studies as an architect positively affected the subject of his drawings and paintings.

Kriti Sharma, a fourth year architecture major from Littleton, MA, has multiple works of art on display from high school and her time at RPI. She believes her work demonstrates the Indian American experience, as well as the immersion between both upbringings for first generation immigrants.

In addition to snacks, there was also a space for people to sit, listen to music from the Rensselaer Music Association, and paint on a banner with the word “Opulence” on it. Defined as wealth and luxury, the BSA art show emulated its title with its wonderful work on display.