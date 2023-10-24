Chocolate is life

There are many things that bring joy to my life, but none compare to the magical gift of chocolate. Its flavor is impeccable; it feels like a goldmine of greatness when eaten. It’s a unique way to feel fancy in any environment, whether in your room, restaurant, or outside in the pouring rain. There are so many different brands that it's like a a new experience every time. You can quite literally never get enough of it. Its greatness doesn’t end there—its true majesty comes from the way it complements everything it’s added to. There’s no limit to how much of it you can add to strawberries, peanuts, marshmallows, and ice cream. Even pizza can be enhanced with chocolate. As food can be enhanced with chocolate, so can life. This is not me trying to convince you that chocolate is amazing. It simply is.