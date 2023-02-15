PSS: Winter Carnival welcomes students with activities and prizes

Organizations and clubs involved included the Dance Dance Revolution club, the Rensselaer Rocket Society, the Hong Kong Student Association, UPAC, Phi Iota Alpha, Hack RPI, Pi Beta Phi, Circle K, Fiji, ACM-W, Project Sunshine, WRPI, Quidditch, Habitat for Humanity, Alianza Latina, 8th Wonder, Rpop, RMA.

At the end of the day, people put their extra tickets into a raffle to win prizes, such as a pen set, speaker, polaroid camera, and even a computer monitor. The Winter Carnival was a fun way for students to spend their Saturday afternoon and come out with something rewarding.