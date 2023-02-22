A capella echoes through EMPAC in ICCA Quarterfinals

Finally, the individual and overall awards were presented. The prize for Outstanding Soloist was a tie between Adrian Calderon from The Midnight Ramblers for "I'm Tired/Let It Be" and Joshua Yeoum from The Soundbytes for "Vertigo." Next, Outstanding Vocal Percussion was given to Evelyn Ferwalt of The Midnight Ramblers for the entire set and Outstanding Arrangement presented to Anisha Nilakantan, Ava Badie, and Joshua Yeoum of The Soundbytes for "Vertigo." Lastly, winning Outstanding Choreography was Colin Walters, Mia Alicia Gouis, and Sofia Johnson from The Soundbytes for their entire set. Then, the overall placements were announced. The Rust Pipes from RPI arrived in third place, one spot shy of making it to the ICCAs semifinals. Placing second was Carnegie Mellon’s SoundBytes, and finishing at the top was the University of Rochester’s Midnight Ramblers.