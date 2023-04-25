Wrapping up the year with “The Last of The Pipes”

The Rusty Pipes’ Spring Show happened on Friday, April 21 in EMPAC's Blackbox Theater. The show featured a variety of song covers intertwined with short segments of a prerecorded skit. The skit, entitled “The Last of The Pipes,” is based off the HBO Television show, The Last of Us, a post-apocalyptic survival horror series.

After the first part of their skit, the Pipes started their set performing “All I Need” by Jacob Collier, featuring soloists Dante Mwatibo ’25 and Mallika Subash Chander ’26. The combination of vocal rhythm techniques and varying dynamics by the rest of the group nicely complemented the soloists’ performance.

The next song performed was “my future” by Billie Eilish. In contrast to the first high tempo, upbeat tune, soloist Nicole Narvaez ’26 presented a lyrical, emotional song.

Next in the Pipes’ set was “Welcome To The Black Parade” by My Chemical Romance. Soloist Angie Applewhite ’23 took the stage and immediately stood out from the rest of the Pipes. Her outstanding vocal range elevated her performance as she skillfully complemented her peers’ musical effects.