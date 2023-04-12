RPI Players slay their performance of Heathers: The Musical

The intensity of the performance skyrocketed as the show went on and Veronica’s situation became increasingly precarious. From falling in love with Jason “JD” Dean, played by Sterling Nowosielski ’26, to becoming tied up in his constant vengeance against all high school bullies, Costello’s acting made her stand out amongst the chaos behind her. Her narrative abilities made the story and Veronica’s thoughts obvious to the audience, even as JD manipulated her into killing Heather Chandler, then shooting Ram Sweeney (Jack Murry ’23) and Kurt Kelly (Charlie Silveria ’23). Finally, this suspenseful series of events forces Veronica into an internal dilemma of morality versus love. With the dramatic finale of JD’s death and Veronica’s reconciliation with her peers, the story came to a spectacular end. The mixture of humor and plot within the songs as well as the scenes in between created a cohesive set with an enticing story, which kept the audience on their toes the entire time.