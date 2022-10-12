The legacy of Dr. Eddie Knowles immortalized

At the unveiling, I met Raymond Parker ’77, an alum who had a great relationship with Dr. Knowles. Parker described Dr. Knowles as “very committed” and reminisced that he “helped to change the environment here” at RPI.

Parker told me that—like Dr. Knowles—he used to be the “campus rabble-rouser.” Feeling that the school newspaper, The Polytechnic, was not doing a good enough job of writing about minority issues, Parker decided to become a changemaker. He joined The Poly and devoted time to making the change he wanted to see from within.

As time progressed, more and more alumni—especially those from the class of ’77—began to show up to the portrait unveiling. One joked that RPI representatives went around to each street in every city and told them to bring their smartest and brightest to Troy. Some alumni didn’t even know what engineering was, but here they all were, reminiscing about their time at RPI and memories of Dr. Knowles. Hearing about their stories and diverse backgrounds, I was reminded of how different yet interconnected we all are.