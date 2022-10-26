Rodriguez's rocket propels Engineers past Bombers
The Rensselaer Engineers welcomed the Ithaca Bombers to East Campus Stadium as both teams were determined to win this game to make the playoffs. RPI constantly made it difficult for the Bombers to advance the ball upfield and persistently crossed the ball into the box.
With a little more than 13 minutes remaining in the first half, Engineer forward Kyle Osborne found the ball in the penalty area and shot a grounder toward the right corner. However, Ithaca goalkeeper Ian Whitfield denied Osborne the first goal of the game, diving onto the ball to get one of his three saves of the contest. Although Osborne’s shot was blocked, he would get his revenge only two minutes later. Engineers’ forward Gabe Terando whipped the ball into the box from the left side, perfectly finding Osborne, who kicked the ball right out of Whitfield’s reach. The goal helped RPI secure a 1‒0 lead heading into the second half.
The Bombers came out of the gates with more energy in the second half but relinquished yet another goal to RPI. Off a corner kick, Rensselaer’s Owen Schnur received the ball, but an Ithaca defender managed to block the shot. RPI midfielder Julio Rodriguez gained possession of the ball, drove the ball into the goal, and left Ithaca’s goalkeeper frozen in his tracks.
RPI could not shut out Ithaca as they let Jackson Fox head in a goal, but they still beat Ithaca 2-1 and moved up the Liberty League standings. They are now 5th in the Liberty League with a record of 3‒2‒2 in league play, while Ithaca fell to 2‒3‒3 in league play after the match. With two games left on the schedule, the Engineers look to take on Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, NY on October 26. They will return to Troy on Saturday, October 29, at 2 pm to play against Clarkson University. Click here for the box score and here for the RPI TV broadcast.