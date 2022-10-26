Rodriguez's rocket propels Engineers past Bombers

The Rensselaer Engineers welcomed the Ithaca Bombers to East Campus Stadium as both teams were determined to win this game to make the playoffs. RPI constantly made it difficult for the Bombers to advance the ball upfield and persistently crossed the ball into the box.

With a little more than 13 minutes remaining in the first half, Engineer forward Kyle Osborne found the ball in the penalty area and shot a grounder toward the right corner. However, Ithaca goalkeeper Ian Whitfield denied Osborne the first goal of the game, diving onto the ball to get one of his three saves of the contest. Although Osborne’s shot was blocked, he would get his revenge only two minutes later. Engineers’ forward Gabe Terando whipped the ball into the box from the left side, perfectly finding Osborne, who kicked the ball right out of Whitfield’s reach. The goal helped RPI secure a 1‒0 lead heading into the second half.