Engineers call in cavalry against Clarkson, advance to playoffs for third consecutive year

The Engineers continued their dominance after halftime, scoring 11 minutes into the second half. RPI’s Joaquin Rodriguez found his brother Julio Rodriguez in space and threaded the needle to him. With only the keeper in front of him, Julio dribbled by to put the ball into the net for the first shot of the second half and doubled RPI’s lead.

With five minutes remaining in the contest, RPI scored once again, off of a miscue from Golden Knights’ goalkeeper Josh Morelli. Morelli failed to corral the ball, which RPI midfielder Pedro Lara quickly kicked into the air to prevent Clarkson from clearing. Liam McDermott skillfully tracked the ball and volleyed it in while it was on its way down for an impressive goal to put RPI up 3‒0.

RPI finished the game with fourteen shots compared to Clarkson’s six shots, demonstrating RPI’s dominance. The Engineers finished in fourth place with a record of 4‒3‒2 in Liberty League and will host the first round of the playoffs against the RIT Tigers at East Campus Stadium on November 1 at 3 pm. Click here for the box score and here for the RPI TV broadcast.