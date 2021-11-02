What's The Poly listening to?

Dylan Sheils - “Into the Fire” and “Silent Songs” by Tempul

I am an avid lover of music in the categories of progressive rock, psychedelic rock, and metal. And recently, Apple Music's recommendation system pleasantly treated me to Tempul, a Seattle-based progressive rock band which, unfortunately, broke up around 2014. Although I have yet to listen to all their songs, I would strongly recommend listening to "Into the Fire'' and "Silent Songs'' on their self-titled album. If you share my love of these genres, I would also highly recommend looking up a psychedelic band called Lucid Planet and their pet project Tratas, just pick any of their songs. All of them are bangers and their music is free to download. Happy listening!