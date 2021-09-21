What the class of 2025 wants to know

What are places to eat besides Commons?

The renovations to Commons and Sage have certainly helped expand the options on campus, but Troy’s restaurant scene is one of the best around, and if you don’t venture downtown to sample the cuisine at least once, you’re missing out. Amante’s and Big Apple have the best pizza, while Little Pecks and Whistling Kettle are cute cafés perfect for a first date. Muddaddy Flats Quesadillary, burrito burrito, and K-Plate are other staff favorites.

Our go-tos for frozen treats are Dutch Udder Craft Ice Cream, gelato from DeFazio’s grocery, and Snowman (who you may have seen on TikTok). Former Grand Marshal Advaith Narayan ’21 lists some of his Troy restaurant recommendations in a Top Hat from last September. Cooking in your dorm is also a great option, as long as you don’t set off the fire alarms.

What’s the counseling center like?

The counseling center works best for minor stressors like trouble focusing in class, fitting in, or adjusting to a new environment—things every first-year deals with. If you find this stress too much to bear, give the counseling center a call, they can help!

Of course, as the center is staffed by licensed psychologists, they are equipped to help students with mental illness, but it can be difficult to find timely help. Appointments are often backlogged and an intake appointment is mandatory regardless of previous diagnoses. However, the center is no longer as understaffed as it was; psychiatrist Dr. Anita Chiu was hired, and drop-in counseling has been added as an option for students.

If you or a friend need immediate help, there’s a counselor-on-call you can contact through Public Safety’s emergency line: (518) 276-6611.

How safe is Troy?

During daylight hours, Troy is safe. Campus is well secured and well lit, and the Blue Light System is in place in case of an emergency. However, if you choose to walk off campus at night, don’t walk alone. After dark, avoid the area around Prospect Park and South Troy entirely. As an additional safety measure, the RPI Alert system is in place to notify you of any out-of-the-ordinary activity on campus, from weather events to break-ins to shots fired, so you can know exactly where to avoid.

Are there tunnels on campus?

Yes, and you’ll find them eventually. They’re convenient for when it’s really snowy or windy outside as they link the DCC, JEC, and JROWL, but there are plenty of places to discover on campus that we think are more interesting. There’s a campus exploration guide online (we won’t tell you exactly where), and if you manage to find the mythical EMPAC shower, let us know.

I went to the Activities Fair, but I couldn’t find the club I wanted! What should I do?

Start your own! Former president of the Union Caitlin Kennedy ’20 outlined the process in detail in a derby. Club operations have changed substantially in the past year, so if you need help in this process, email the E-Board’s Club Operations Committee at clubops@rpi.edu.

How do I use Discord? What servers should I join?

Discord is a popular communication platform that RPI students frequent which allows users to join servers, send messages in text channels and create voice and video channels. Click here for different RPI-affiliated servers.