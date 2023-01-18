What’s The Poly watching?

One of the best ways to take a break from the rigorous academics here at Rensselaer is to sit down and watch a movie or an episode of a TV show. But when you have finally exhausted your extensive to-watch list and you’ve reached the final episode of your favorite TV show, what’s next? Here is a compilation of The Polytechnic’s recommendations:

Alexander Orr: Blue Lock, Chainsaw Man, Mob Psycho 3, Spy Family 2, and Reincarnated as a Sword

They’re all shows with dramatic ups and downs. All of the main characters have very fun personalities, and I wanted to see each one succeed, especially in Blue Lock.

David Liu: Chainsaw Man and Better Call Saul

Soma Patra:

and : They’re both all time classics that I have been re-watching for the past four years. Wednesday: I sat down for 10 hours straight one Thursday night to watch the entirety of Wednesday, start to finish. I highly recommend it.

Maanasa Pulavarty: Kaleidoscope

Gavin MacKenzie:

: Jon Snow is going through it but this show is heat. Wednesday: Hogwarts, but different, but it’s good.

Andrew Days: House of the Dragon

Justin Chassin: Where the Crawdads Sing and Wednesday

Rachelle Luo:

Mattaya Gibbs: Bullet Train

It’s an okay movie. That being said, I’ve seen it three times. I’m reading the book right now.

Theo Olinkiewicz:

: It’s a really good biotechnology/ethics show that portrays a side of science not many people see. Wednesday: I’ve always loved the Addams Family and was instantly happy to see a spinoff show centered on Wednesday. The selection of actors and actresses were very fitting, especially for Thing.

Mohammed Kalefa: Chainsaw Man, Peaky Blinders (Season 4), and Kaleidoscope

Audrey Lewis: The Witcher

Once December hits, it’s immediately time for a rewatch. It’s just such a winter comfort show for me!

Alex Boyko: Lucifer

Ryan Hickey: Blue Lock

It’s very hype with great character development. Every episode leaves me waiting for the next.

Katherine Barney:

: was one of my favorite books as a child. I think the casting was done very well for this movie. Wednesday: I binge watched this show over Thanksgiving break. I thought the show was done really well, and I really enjoyed Jenna Ortega’s portrayal of Wednesday Addams.

Anna Zuniga:

: This is my comfort childhood show. Wednesday: I watched it all in one day because I didn't want to study.

Angelica Izuwah:

: My sister told me it was nice and encouraged me to watch it. Maid Sama: I wanted to rewatch it.

Annelise Eggen-McElmurry: The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes and New Girl

I’m watching New Girl because it’s my go-to show for winter and The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes because it’s super interesting.

Anna Stubbs: Gilmore Girls

I’ve watched this ever since 2019 and haven’t stopped—I’ve always loved how quick and witty the characters are.

Sanya Joseph: The Noel Diary

Gemma Beatty: The Haunting of Hill House

Will Dunn: Elementary (Seasons 1-7) and Chowder

My little brother asked me if Chowder is the blue dude’s adopted son, and I actually couldn’t answer it.

Marissa Ho: Spirited Away