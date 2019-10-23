Delving into diversity at I-Fest

From the vast assortment of food around the McNeil Room to seeing the smiles of family and friends, Rensselaer’s annual International Fest is a celebration of RPI’s diverse student body. After a brief introduction from the Multicultural Leadership Council Chairperson Sam Harrison ’21, the Chinese American Student Association kicked off I-Fest with a traditional lion dance. The dance is thought to bring good luck and fortune at the beginning of special occasions.

This performance was followed by the African Student Association dance team’s energetic performance and then RPI’s Desi Network of Dance teams: Rudras, Gajjde Sher, and Rounak.

Rudras performed Bharatanatyam, a classical South Indian dance where performers express rhythmic cycles of footwork and elaborate arm movements while wearing bells on their feet. Gajjde Sher’s enthusiasm in their Bhangra dance was palpable, accentuated by the clapping of sapps (wooden instruments played like an accordion). RPI’s Bollywood fusion group, Rounak, topped off an exciting segment with a fun partner dance, holding decorative dandiya sticks in each hand.